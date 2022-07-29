If you ask Nathaniel Licht, director of music and marketing for the First Presbyterian Church, there should be something free and fun for area families to do every night.
To give area residents a free activity, and help heal a fractured country, First Presbyterian is holding a free movie in their parking lot tonight, and a free worship concert on Friday night.
“The church is supposed to be a community center,” said Licht. “We want the community to gather here and have something to do on another night of the week.”
With so many events going on this summer, the First Presbyterian Church wanted to join in on the fun.
Licht said that he thinks the Titusville Council on the Arts does a great job with their Friday outdoor movie series, so the church wanted to offer a free movie on Thursdays.
Over the summer, the church has their Fourth Thursday Movie Series, where their parking lot turns into an outdoor cinema.
“The ideal community has something for families to do every night of the week. We want to be a part of the Titusville summer events calendar,” said Licht.
The movie, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” one of Licht’s favorite animated films, will start around dusk. Those who want a bite to eat before the movie can enjoy free burgers, hot dogs and summer salads. The free meal starts at 7:30 p.m.
The following night, there is a free concert at the church which starts at 7 p.m. The concert is an evening of healing music where those who attend can, as Licht said “pray for the world, the nation and our community.”
With so much negativity going around in the world, and social media, Licht said people need a night of positivity in their lives.
“This concert is a break from the constant stress that seems to be going on everywhere,” he said. “Music has the ability to take you to a different place in your mind. We hope to take you to a place of reflective peace, whatever that peace means to you.”
The concert, which is all acoustic music, features local musicians Anna Lehnortt, Melanie Lalone, Joe Thompson and Licht. “You can expect some really really beautiful vocals,” said Licht.
Both events are open to the public to attend, not just members of First Presbyterian, and not just church-goers.
“All are welcome, and we literally mean all,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
