If you ask Nathaniel Licht, owner of The Parkside in downtown Titusville, they don’t make buildings like they used to.
Dan Pastore, congressional candidate for the 16th district seat, agreed with him, remarking about how high the ceilings were and the beauty of the old windows. Pastore couldn’t help but think of all the other buildings like these that littered the area he is running to represent.
“It is nice to hold onto these buildings and restore them. They have beautiful architecture and so much history,” said Pastore.
Pastore said there is a reason that buildings like the Y are located where they are.
“There is a reason these are here. They are in the center of town, across from the park,” said Pastore. If he were to be elected, Pastore said the key to revitalizing communities like Titusville is to restore buildings like The Parkside, and recreate the downtown areas that cities once thrived with.
“I think having good paying jobs is the key to rebuilding the economy and revitalizing our downtown areas. Without a vibrant downtown, people won’t want to stay, and if people don’t stay we don’t have a workforce to support good paying jobs,” said Pastore.
Pastore visited The Parkside on a trip to town centered on speaking with members of The Herald’s editorial team. During the conversation, Pastore laid out his goals for the region if he was elected, and talked about the ways he wants to build Titusville, as well as other rural communities, back up to what they once were.
When it comes to building up a town, and building up industry, Pastore said there is no one better for the job than him.
“Revitalizing our communities, cities like Titusville would be a top priority for me. I come from a family of builders. I’m an entrepreneur who has started two businesses. I know what it takes to start a business and run a successful business,” said Pastore.
When asked just how he plans on bringing businesses into town, he said he would clear a big hurdle that businesses face — infrastructure.
“We need to ensure entrepreneurs want to be here,” said Pastore. “We need infrastructure in place to support industry and there is funding available through legislative packages like the bipartisan infrastructure and the American Rescue Plan. As a congressman my goal will be to advocate for Western Pennsylvania and bring as much of those resources to our region.”
Pastore said bringing infrastructure to this area will have two benefits. It will bring good paying jobs to build the infrastructure in the area, as well as allowing it to be in a better area to support existing businesses and attracting new ones.
When it comes to infrastructure, Pastore doesn’t believe that just includes roads and bridges. He said it would entail upgrading the grid, improving roads and bridges and expanding broadband access throughout the area.
“You can’t today locate a business in an area where you don’t have internet,” said Pastore.
For industry in northwestern Pennsylvania, Pastore said he knows the big factories of old aren’t coming back. Moving forward, he wants to see this region embrace clean energy and get good jobs associated with that industry.
“I firmly believe we need to migrate to clean energy as quickly as we can, and I see this as an economic opportunity. There are whole new industries developing. What can we do to bring some of those jobs to this area,” said Pastore. “Whether it is batteries, solar, or wind or biodiesel or battery technology, clean hydrogen. There is a ton of money being funneled into these new technologies.”
Pastore said that when these industries emerge, jobs will be available somewhere. He doesn’t see why this area can’t be a hub for energy production like it once was when the oil boom happened in the 1800s.
“Why can’t we have those jobs? Those jobs are going to go somewhere. Lets do anything we can to bring those jobs here. They are jobs of the future,”he said.
Understanding the region, Pastore knows that there will be a transition period. He said he doesn’t want to neglect the existing oil and gas industry that the region already has.
“It is going to be a process. While we need to go as fast as we can, we will need to develop oil and gas resources in a responsible way. We have a proud history. We are in the birthplace of the oil industry aren’t we? We know how to produce oil and gas responsibly,” said Pastore. “As we make this transition if we have to buy it somewhere, lets just produce it here.”
When asked how he would facilitate that as a congressman, Pastore said as a country we need to worry about putting policy in place that would make it harder to harness oil and gas production.
“We need to be careful implementing policy that would make it more difficult to produce oil and gas in this region,” said Pastore.
Business is also not the only way that Pastore thinks Titusville can thrive. When it comes to infrastructure, Pastore wants to see more investment into the outdoors.
Pastore said he comes down to the Titusville area quite often. As an avid angler, a commissioner for the Fish and Boat Commission, and the founder of FishUSA.com, Pastore said he comes down to fish Oil Creek whenever he can.
Building more community spaces, whether that be buildings like The Parkside, or actual parks, is a priority for Pastore.
“Rebuilding buildings like this, our parks, that are really community spaces will really improve the quality of life for everyone,” said Pastore. “I’m also an advocate for improving the recreational areas, parks, campgrounds, facilities for people to use to recreate outside.”
Outdoor recreation is a way that Pastore thinks this region can fight population loss. Pastore thinks the region has an opportunity to attract people who work remotely to regions like Titusville.
“It is a beautiful place to live, a beautiful valley, low cost of living, great outdoor activities. Trying to encourage (remote working) and having resources that those people would need to want to stay here,” he said
When it comes to current issues, Pastore said the number one topic that he hears about when he visits the different parts of the district is inflation. He says that other politicians might say that they have an easy fix. Pastore doesn’t think there is a “silver bullet” that can fix the issue in a simple way.
“We are facing inflation globally, it is a global problem, but there are some things we can do,” said Pastore. He said he supported the Inflation Reduction Act, that will “bring some relief to people.” He said a way that will help people in a real sense is the capping on Insulin cost.
When it comes to the price of gas, Pastore said we are moving in the right direction. He said he was happy to see gas at $3.99 per gallon, but knows there is a long way to go.
He doesn’t blame any one person, or administration for the inflation that this country faces. He said coming out of the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have both been factors.
“This is not just a problem in Pennsylvania, it’s not the U.S., it is a global problem,” said Pastore.
Other ways he feels that inflation can be fought is through the Child Tax Credit, and the Affordable Care Act. He said the Child Tax Credit has helped families “come out of poverty.” The Affordable Care Act has been a way for the cost of healthcare to go down, another way for residents to have more money in their bank accounts.
When it comes to the direction that the country is headed in, and the policy that has been passed, Pastore said it is easy to critique, but that he feels current legislation passed has been good.
“I think it is easy to criticize the direction we are going in without providing any solutions for what the other direction would look like. My opponent is good at criticizing without coming up with any solutions to address any of the problems,” said Pastore. “The infrastructure law had bipartisan support. We have been talking about rebuilding our infrastructure for years, the former administration talked about rebuilding our infrastructure. Now that legislation finally came to the floor with bipartisan support my opponent voted against it.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
