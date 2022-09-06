Over their 70 year history, if you needed specialty parts to be machined for your business, Grand Valley Manufacturing was the place to go. The company, located in the Titusville Opportunity Park, was known as a smaller player in the heavy machining world, according to Joe Nichols, manager of business development.
After entering into a new $48 million contract to provide assembled components for weapons systems for the United States Air Force, Grand Valley is becoming a larger player.
Grand Valley Manufacturing received the contract in July, and in the next 18 months is tasked with creating and assembling 2,000 components for Air Force weapons systems. The contract has allowed the company to increase their staff by 20.
Nichols said that as long as this contract goes well, it could be a “stepping off point for a pretty significant amount of growth.”
Throughout Grand Valley Manufacturing’s history, they haven’t been a stranger to Department of Defense Contracts. Through their long history working with the government, they have never undertaken a project quite this large.
Nichols said before the Air Force contract, the largest contract they had received was maybe a quarter of the size.
Grand Valley Manufacturing took a risk when they decided to build Building 51. That new production facility, as well as the technology they are now using has allowed the company to move toward high volume production and assembly.
In the past, the company had mostly done machining. The new program includes lots of moving parts that includes purchasing materials, outside services, inspections, testings, coating and much more.
“This particular program we just earned is not just machining. It is supply complete of full assemblies,” said Nichols.
Nichols said that the new contract is Grand Valley’s first opportunity to be a prime contractor working directly with the government on a large program. The nature of the contract is one that is a mature design and product that “would likely repeat over and over again.”
Nichols said if everything goes well the first time around Grand Valley Manufacturing not only has a chance to continue making the same product, but it also gives them the opportunity to get other large contracts.
“There’s other opportunities for similar components, and it establishes us as a legitimate player for the Navy, Army and other government purchasing people,” said Nichols.
Nichols said that he is confident that Grand Valley Manufacturing will be able to make this jump. He said the company prides itself on being flexible and listening to what the customers want.
While other large contractors have large staffs and lots of history, Nichols said they want to be experts in everything, and will push back against criticism.
“We shut up and we listen,” said Nichols. “The thing I’m most proud of Grand Valley for is we always do the right thing. We always do the right thing even if it hurts. We try to take care of the customers, try to honor our word, and if we screw up we acknowledge it. We take ownership of it and even if it is painful financially we make it right.”
The company had employed 80 people. The contract will allow that number to reach 100. If Grand Valley Manufacturing can continue their momentum, Nichols said 100 jobs could turn into 200 or 300 jobs in the next five years.
The growth not only would help the manufacturing company, but the Titusville community as well. A large portion of Grand Valley Manufacturing’s supply chain are Titusville and area businesses.
“There are hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars being spent in the Titusville area and surrounding areas for certain,” said Nichols.
Nichols said he knows too many friends that have moved out of this community because of a lack of good paying jobs. Part of what he is excited about with this contract is the ability to provide more good paying jobs in this community.
“We are looking forward to bringing good paying jobs here,” said Nichols. “Bringing them to a community like Titusville is very rewarding.”
With such a long history, and decades of satisfying the needs of customers, Nichols said the company is ready and excited to grow.
“Yeah, this is a long time in the making, but it comes from diligence and doing the right thing,” said Nichols.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
