Liza Zielinski and Teo Underhill have been trying to open a place to sell liquor for years.
After months spent trying to open a bar in Erie, and attempts to open a place in various cities in northwest Pennsylvania, the couple decided on Titusville.
After all the red tape they had faced in other locations, they were shocked when Titusville rolled out the red carpet. As Underhill put it, when other municipalities danced around the idea, Titusville “got right down to business.”
Their years long dream is finally coming to fruition, as Crawford House Distillery opens today at noon, located at 122 West Spring Street in Titusville. They will be open from noon to midnight, and open seven days a week, closing at 11 p.m. on Sundays. Besides their own whiskey and rum, Crawford House Distillery will sell Pennsylvania made beer and liquor, and has everything you would want behind the bar.
The couple lives in Erie, but has ties to the Titusville area. Underhill is from Centerville, and is happy to own a business in the area that he called home for so many years.
“I’m from Centerville,” said Underhill. “So after looking around I thought, why not try Titusville.”
The building that they are in actually has family ties to the Underhills. When showing the distillery to his mother, she realized that she had worked there when she was 16, back when the space was operated as an Isaly’s.
While Underhill is the head distiller, the distillery itself is owned by Zielinski. Not only is this Titusville’s first ever legal distillery, Crawford House Distillery is now the only 100% female owned distillery in the state.
With a history of being bartenders, Underhill and Zielinski have always wanted to open a bar. Zielinski’s father, Frank, had owned a bar, Ford Valley Draft, for years.
Frank passed away in 2010 and since then, Liza has always wanted to open up a bar just like her dad did. Crawford House Distillery is actually operated under Ford Valley Draft LLC., in honor of the man who inspired this journey.
The process of opening Crawford House was not as easy as the two had thought. This is their first establishment, but far from their first attempt.
Living in Erie, the couple tried for years to own a bar in that city. They came close to that years ago, but during the transfer of the liquor license, due to a mistake from the owner, the license was taken by the state.
“We had all these ideas and spent nine months trying to get the liquor license,” said Zielinski. “So we gave up and Teo decided on a distillery.”
Few know the amount of hoops that you need to jump through to get a distilling license. The first step is getting municipal approval, something that took the couple years to get.
After so much struggle, they were surprised when they approached Titusville.
“We called one day and they told us to come the next day for a meeting,” said Zielinski. “We were supposed to meet one person but when we showed up the entire council was there, with their wives, and even a dog.”
Underhill used another reference to describe the process. “Erie sat on the toilet for days. Titusville got straight to business.”
It had taken them months to even get a meeting with some municipalities and Titusville gave them approval the first day they met.
Underhill is from a long line of alcohol makers. His relatives came over hundreds of years ago by ship to America, and ever since then they have been making booze.
While the family has been known to make wine for generations, Teo doesn’t like wine. He took the family knowledge, and after getting permits to make liquor, tried his hand at it.
Even the stills have a special story. The stills come from Kentucky, and were made by legendary still maker Copper Kelly. Kelly is famous across the country, and even had a Discovery Channel special made about him. Those who enjoy the show “Moonshiners” will recognize him from some appearances on the show.
Underhill, however, didn’t leave all the work to Kelly. He flew down to Kentucky while the stills were being built and lent a hand.
“If drag racing was my passion, I would build my own car,” said Underhill. “But I distill liquor, so I helped build my own stills.”
Their wooden table in the front is something that has already attracted a lot of attention. The table is made from an 188-year-old tree that had fallen at Woodlawn Cemetery. That isn’t the only homemade aspect of the place, as both the bartop and lighting were made in house.
They currently have approval to distill and sell vodka, whiskey and rum. Behind the bar they have their own whiskey and rum, but the vodka is still being made. They hope to have their own vodka in February.
“We’re gonna get there,” said Underhill. They have limited bottle sales, and hope most customers will come to the bar to try their alcohol.
Zielinski said that when she drinks Jack Daniels she has to use a chaser, but for the Crawford House Distillery whiskey, she says she can take a shot straight, as it is that smooth.
The couple is excited to finally open their own distillery, which has a public license to sell alcohol straight to consumers.
The process has taken years and thousands of dollars. Owning their own distillery is not only a first for them, but also a first for Titusville, which has never had a distillery in its more than 160-year history.
The couple is happy that they are opening their business in Titusville, a place that has been nothing but supportive.
“Titusville has been absolutely amazing,” said Zielinski. “They gave us the ability to do what we have always wanted to do.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
