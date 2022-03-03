Titusville City Council added new employees to the police department and approved a host of special events for the Titusville Council on the Arts at their meeting Tuesday night.
With Deputy Mayor Sara Jones at the helm of the meeting, the City added two new officers and a police clerk to city payrolls before talking over some exciting events that city residents can put on their calenders.
The Titusville Police Department has been shorthanded. After a retirement, a promotion and an officer who left the force, the department has been in the process of adding new officers to their ranks.
On Tuesday night, Chief of Police Dustin LeGoullon and other members of the force watched as Benjamin Stone and Adam Hamilton were sworn in as officers of the Titusville Police Department.
Stone and Hamilton are both 25 and from Erie. Stone last worked for the Swiss Vale Police Department, and Hamilton is coming from the Sharon Police Department.
The process to hire the new officers was a long one. Chief LeGoullon spoke with The Herald after the meeting on the new hires, and said that with a national shortage of police officers, Titusville is lucky to get the two officers.
“We are honored to welcome two highly-qualified candidates into our agency,” said LeGoullon. “The experience and knowledge that these officers bring with them will certainly benefit our community for many years to come.”
The department also welcomed Gretchen Douglas to the Titusville Police family. Douglas will serve as the department’s clerk, and will be the face of the department when the public either calls or comes into the station.
With lots of snow in Titusville’s rear view mirror, council took action looking forward to a time when residents can enjoy the outdoors.
Council approved three special event applications for the Titusville Council on the Arts, which will see Concerts in the Park, Movies in the Park and a Chalk Walk return to calenders for 2022.
“It is the time of year for special events to come back to our calenders,” said Jones.
The Concerts in the Park will take place in Scheide Park on every Monday from June 6 to Aug. 8. Council on the Arts Executive Director Sarah Miller told The Herald that the schedule has not yet been finalized, but that a couple favorites from last year — The Porcelain Busdrivers and the Carl Olson Trio — will be returning.
In a change from years past, the Council on the Arts will not have any rain dates. For this year’s concerts, if there is rain, the performance will move across the street to The Parkside. The Titusville Historical Society will continue to provide concessions.
The Movies in the Park will start on July 1, and run every Friday night until July 22, with a rain date on the July 29. The movies will continue to take place at the Ed Myer complex, with concessions sold at the concessions building. The schedule of movies will be announced by the council at a later date.
The chalk walk will take place sometime in August.
Also on the agenda Tuesday night, under the old business section, was the second reading of Council Bill No.1, codification of ordinances, and the administration fee percentage for the city CDBG monies.
Even though Deputy Mayor Sara Jones called the vote for the codification, “a formality type of vote,” the codification died with a lack of a second. The vote would allow the ordinances passed in 2021 to go into an official binder making the ordinances law.
Even without being approved, according to City Manager Neil Fratus, the ordinances will still go into the binder and become law. Included in the ordinances to be codified was the ordinance for the Titusville Rental Licensing Program. Councilman Jason Drake said he was not voting to codify the ordinances because he feels changes need to be made to the TRPL.
Council took no action on CDBG administration fees at their meeting. The members in attendance agreed that the multiple proposals from Crawford County and the Titusville Redevelopment Authority need to be looked over with extreme detail before any decisions are made.
“There is a little more to talk about,” said Councilman Chad Covell.
Meeting notes
—Council heard from City Manager Neil Fratus. During the manager’s report, Fratus informed council that the city Tuesday morning had applied for a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission grant for funds to repair the exterior of City Hall. The grant, which requires a 50-50 match, would be for $67,000. Fratus said that the city would know if their application is approved in July.
