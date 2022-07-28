The Titusville Housing Authority discussed its quarterly finances, current maintenance and upgrade projects and heard from a resident at their monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Despite increased administrative costs and lower than usual revenue, both at the Billie Brown building, the authority said they are happy with the financial outlook.
Due to supply chain issues, some residents are still waiting for new refrigerators, but it was said that the roof repair project is on schedule.
The Titusville Housing Authority is headed into its last fiscal quarter. Giving some year-to-date information, the authority is in, as Executive Director Alexa Vroman said, “good financial standing.” Vroman gave some year-to-date numbers and compared them with what their yearly budget had projected.
The authority, which projected a $2,800 loss for the year, reported that they are actually up $30,500 so far. The improved financial picture is due to a mix of factors, but it was said the authority has spent less than projected on utilities and scheduled maintenance.
The financials for the Billie Brown building is not as ideal, but Vroman said that is expected to change. The building had its long time manager retire this year. Not only did they have to hire and train a new employee, but also had to pay benefits and remaining money owed to the former employee.
The increased costs are combined with a reduced revenue. Vroman said that for the Billie Brown building when a tenant moves out, carpet, tile and other parts of the units have to be replaced.
Due to supply chain issues, the authority was not able to get some of the products they needed. “We just weren’t able to turn the units around as quick as we like,” she said.
Vroman told authority board members that the increased costs and reduced revenue is not something that should continue. “Next year should be more in line,” she said.
The authority’s two biggest capital improvement projects are in the works. The authority approved the spending of $130,000 for roof repairs for Central Towers, and $189,000 for stove and refrigerator replacements in all units.
The roof repair project is expected to start on Aug. 15. It is supposed to take about three weeks to seal the roof, which was installed in 1987. The contractor said that the roof will have a 10-year-warranty.
The other big project for the year was replacement of 151 stoves and refrigerators in authority units. Due to supply chain issues, this project has taken longer than expected. All 151 stoves have been replaced, but there are still 52 refrigerators that need to be installed. One resident spoke at the meeting asking for an estimate, but the authority said they are still waiting on delivery.
At the end of the meeting, the authority heard from Nan Yauger, a new resident at Central Towers. She wanted to thank the authority for what she said has been a great experience living in the building.
“It is the biggest blessing for my husband and I,” she said. She said that after some setbacks, they were on the verge of being homeless, and that their new housing has been great for them.
Terry Kerr, the housing authority’s board chairman, said that the authority is “pleased to offer this type of opportunity to offer housing.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
