United Way of the Titusville Region and the Titusville High School Student United Way/Interact announced that the annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation program will be new and improved this year.
The original Stuff the Bus will combine with the backpack distribution of last year to create a bigger and better event.
Parents will have the opportunity to sign up their students in grades K-5 for the Stuff the Bus Backpack program. School items available during the event include: backpacks, pencils, pens, glue sticks, glue, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks, books, erasers, etc.
Members of the THS Student United Way/Interact will be collecting school supply donations for the project. Students will be able to select their backpack and “shop” for the school items they need.
Registration opens on Sunday, Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 20, or when 100 children have been registered. To register your K-5 student, call 2-1-1 and ask to sign up for the United Way of the Titusville Region “Stuff the Bus” project. The navigator will help you through the registration process.
The Stuff the Bus Backpack event will be held on Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Scheide Park. Students will do their backpack shopping. They will have an opportunity to select a book of their choice, have refreshments including hot dogs, chips and a drink provided by the Rotary Club of Titusville and more.
Contact the United Way of the Titusville Region at (814) 827-1322 for more information.
