During the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, while most were learning new skills while uanable to gather, the Titusville Historical Society also took the time to come back better than ever.
While its doors were shut, the society worked on adding new collections for the public to access, and spent both time and money to bring the space, located at 126 West Spring Street, to the next level.
According to Rhonda Clark, co-president of the Historical Society, before the pandemic, the society’s space had a “historical society look.”
That may be good enough for some, but not Titusville’s society. Work on the building included both a new paint job on the outside, and a more streamlined collection on the inside.
“We went from a historical society look to a museum look,” said Clark, “We have less stuff showing, but it is much more cohesive.”
They were also able to create interpretive panels, — plaques with information that Clark says are museum style.
Part of what allowed the organization to make the change was how they have grown.
“We had the right resources to do it,” she said. They now have volunteers with a professional background, combined with new equipment to help with digitizing.
There is no longer a clutter of old objects laying around, but curated exhibits that tell stories.
There are currently two exhibits on display at the Heritage Center — one about locke silversmithing and another on the Thompson Drug Store. Clark said the society plans to rotate out exhibits a couple times a year.
Also on display is a 30-minute video showcasing the oral history of Titusville.
For the Oil Festival, there was a temporary exhibit about the quilting history of Titusville. While the quilts may no longer be in the building, the video is still there to watch.
The work that the Historical Society did while the doors were closed was not exclusive to the physical realm. The organization did extensive work to expand its online collection, carrying out a large project.
To expand the digital materials, the society has been working on a Woodlawn Cemetery database. The database, which includes only verified information from cemetery records, would have information on more than 6,000 graves, with more coming in the future.
The hope is to have all of this information in one place, to help those who want more information on those buried there.
Geneology and digital assets is something that the Historical Society wants to focus on, with the help of other local organizations. Combined with Benson Memorial Library and Drake Well Museum, the partnership is looking to create a collaborative initiative with“strong cultural heritage institutions.”
The Historical Society is also looking to host classes to help the public.
Clark said that the plan is to offer two classes per month, one on “basic geneology” and the other on digitizing family history. Clark hopes that the public can start to preserve and collect information about their family, and bring a wealth of historical information into the digital space.
For more information on the Historical Society, their classes or if you have any historical questions, the Heritage Center is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can also schedule appointments for other hours. The Historical Society can be reached by email at titusvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com, or on their Facebook page, Titusville Historical Society.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
