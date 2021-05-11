“Ew, its bitter,” said Willow Andrusky as she munched on a dandelion.
Before there were grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores, when people in Northwestern Pennsylvania wanted to add something special to a recipe, they had to go out in their own back yard.
The tradition of foraging for food has become less popular over the years.
Ivy Kuberry, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources environmental education specialist for Oil Creek State Park, led those interested in a program where they learned about and then found tasty treats and useful roots that grow naturally in the area.
The Spring Wild Edibles and Medicines educational program was one of the park’s first program’s back for this season.
Interested would-be foragers gathered at a park pavilion where Kuberry had collected some common edible plants, trees and flowers.
Kuberry emphasized that while foraging, there are ways to do it safely. She told the group that the first thing you need to know is that if you cannot 100% identify something, it is best to be safe and not eat it.
There are also ways to forage sustainably, and importantly, certain ways to do it legally.
Kuberry informed those in attendance that it is actually illegal to harvest on state lands. There are some exceptions, like fruits and mushrooms.
A big part of the program focused on teaching about invasive species, naturalized species and those native to the area. Kuberry said no one would get in trouble for picking annoying invasive species, but to be careful.
Keeping this in mind, Kuberry tried to give information on plants and things that can be found in any old back yard, like dandelions, mullein and willow trees, among others.
Kuberry made sure that before anyone went out foraging, they knew her three rules. Don’t eat something if you don’t know what it is. Make sure to test new foods as anyone can be allergic or intolerant for any reason. Don’t forget that it is illegal to harvest on state grounds.
She recommended that anyone who wants to try to pick their own food in the wild use a variety of resources like books, websites and apps that allow you to take photos of plants and then identify them.
To start off , Kuberry talked about a plant that especially those who mow a lawn can identify — dandelions.
Dandelions, according to Kuberry, have many different uses. “They’re a good edible,” she said, “a little bitter.”
When it comes to dandelions, and many other plants, if you are going to eat it, you should choose younger plants. The older plants get, often the more bitter and tough they become.
If you don’t want to eat the flowers and leaves, what is underground can be used too. Dandelion root can be used as a coffee substitute.
Dandelions are good for heart health and were used medicinally. When eating anything, especially something so low to the ground, Kuberry said her fourth rule is to wash everything before eating it.
“Something has probably peed on it,” said Kuberry.
The next plant introduced to the group was mullein. Kuberry explained that this plant, unlike dandelions, cannot be eaten, but has great medicinal purposes. Mullein, when brewed as a tea, can act as a expectorant that clears your lungs. Some people even put it in jars of olive oil and use the mixture for ear drops.
Kuberry said back before oil was found here, Native Americans would dry the plant and smoke it like tobacco.
While mullein and dandelions are very distinctive, Kuberry explained that identifying edibles can be difficult.
One of her favorite edibles is ground-ivy. Ground ivy has small purple flowers and is edible. The plant can even be used to brew beer.
Ground ivy can look like both bugleweed and purple dead-nettle. As these plants look alike, they can be eaten and used in different ways.
Kuberry said that when identifying plants, it is important to look at the orientation of leaves, number of pedals, leaf shape, stem shape and other key identifying to forage safely.
While some plants may be edible, you wouldn’t want to eat too much of it “Some things are okay in small doses,” said Kuberry.
Kuberry left the group with a story she felt is important.
She was out foraging with friends when someone recommended she eat a cattail. While cattails are safe to eat, after taking a bite and swallowing, Kuberry noticed that her throat was closing up. She was allergic.
Thankfully someone had Benadryl, or she would have needed to go to the hospital.
Kuberry now acts more cautiously, something she said can save you when looking for things to eat in the woods.
She recommends that you crush up whatever you want to eat and first rub it on the inside of your elbow. If nothing happens, then you can rub it on the outside of your lips.
Much of what she hopes that guests will learn is that foraging has become a science, where medical benefits are known, much different from how it was in the old days.
“A lot of people say, ‘well my grandparents did it this way,’” said Kuberry. That can be dangerous, and Kuberry said that if there is any a question whether to eat something or not, to always ask an expert.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.