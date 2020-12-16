Titusville Area Hospital (TAH) received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The Wolf Administration announced as of noon on Tuesday seven additional hospitals received a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and began distributing it to healthcare workers as outlined in the state’s interim vaccine distribution plan.
Tuesday’s distribution brings the total to nine hospitals to date that have received vaccine.
“Each day, hospitals will be shipped vaccine directly from Pfizer and will begin administering it to healthcare workers at the hospital,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The 87 hospitals receiving shipments this week enrolled to be COVID-19 vaccine providers. The federal government has determined the amount of vaccine and when the vaccine is distributed. Hospitals receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine must be able to handle the ultra-low temperature storage requirements.”
In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) distribution guidelines, TAH will be providing the vaccine to employees, as well as selected healthcare and emergency service organizations within the service area that would not otherwise have access to the vaccine.
TAH applied in November to receive the vaccine. Since then, the TAH Emergency Preparedness COVID committee spent long hours planning and preparing for the vaccine to arrive.
TAH Chief Executive Officer Lee Clinton said, “I am extremely grateful that TAH is one of 100 locations in Pennsylvania to receive the first shipment of vaccine. The ability to vaccinate our staff and frontline staff within the community is a true blessing.”
“TAH has been and will continue to take steps to ensure the health and safety of our staff and patients,” Clinton said. “The vaccine will offer another layer of protection for our staff providing patient care. It is our hope that TAH will continue to receive additional shipments of the vaccine in a timely manner.”
To date, there has been no indication from Pfizer if additional vaccine shipments will be sent. TAH will continue to follow the federal vaccination administration guidelines set forth.
At this time, TAH is not able to vaccinate the general public. It is important for individuals to continue to follow CDC and the Department of Health guidelines to stop the spread of the virus. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid crowds and wash your hands often.
For more information about TAH, visit TitusvilleHospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.