Sometimes after an interaction with a police officer, you can find yourself with a ticket.
On Saturday, the Titusville Police will be the ones collecting tickets, and if you happen to have a winner, you could be going home with some serious cash ot prizes.
The Titusville Police Department, in their continued efforts to raise money for a police K-9 program, are holding a Cash Bash on Saturday at the VFW 5958: Bruce Shorts Post Hall, 206 St. John Street in Titusville starting at 1 p.m.
Over the past three months, the Titusville Police Department has been fundraising for the $75,000 needed to bring a K-9 unit back into town. The department has received incredible support from the public, and are moving into the final phases of fundraising.
On Saturday, the department is looking to add a significant chunk to their totals when they invite the public to the VFW for some fun, food and cash.
Tickets are still being sold for the event, which can be purchased at the police station on North Franklin Street, or at the VFW. A meal is provided with the cost of the ticket.
When you purchase a ticket, it is then entered into a pool. Every ten minutes, the police will select a ticket from the pool, and hand out some cash to the winner. The amounts range from $200 to $600.
The department has also collected baskets and items that will be part of a silent auction. The department reached out to businesses for donations and were blown away by the responses. They even had businesses they didn’t approach donate items for the event.
A few items will be auctioned off, as they are just too good to be in the silent auction. At a time during the event, the officers will be auctioning off a one year membership to Cross Creek Resort and an autographed picture of Steeler Cameron Heyward, donated by the Steelers.
Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon said that this event has really shown just how much the community cares about the department and what they think of the officers.
“It is tremendous to have their support,” said LeGoullon. “It shows the volume of respect they have for the guys in our department.”
Throughout the entire fundraising process, LeGoullon said he has been shocked at how generous and supportive Titusville has been.
“In three months to be sitting here at $55,000, I would never have guessed we would have this done so quickly,” he said.
The event on Saturday is also a time for the department to show the citizens their appreciation. LeGoullon said that many officers will be in attendance with their better halves.
“This is an opportunity to interact with hundreds of people out of uniform in a social setting,” he said.
Throughout the past three months, LeGoullon said that the City and its residents have really become partners in their K-9 operations.
Businesses are holding fundraisers on their own and citizens have been donating through their GoFundMe page, and also dropping off donations to the station.
“I think the community has been pleased to be involved,” said LeGoullon. “They’ve really bought into it.”
The chief wanted to make sure to give thanks to the VFW for not only hosting the event, but really spearheading the efforts. The idea for the Cash Bash actually came from the VFW.
“They’ve gone above and beyond to support us,” said LeGoullon. “I just can’t say enough about all the VFW has done for us.”
If supporting the department and their K-9 program isn’t enough of a draw, some prizes that can be taken home on Saturday include designer purses, pool floaties, an OC&T Railroad and Caboose Motel package, gift cards to restaurants like Pasquale’s and Bella Cucina, a tree stand, car washing products, Steelers gear and much more.
The department hopes residents come and have a good time, eat good food, have some fun interacting with the officers, and maybe even leave with a wallet full of cash.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
