The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors approved a slew of resolutions concerning students and student support services Monday night, before approving a change to the health and safety plan.
The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and information, and could potentially hold a special meeting if changes need to be made before school starts.
The school district approved changes to its health and safety plan. While there was only one change on the agenda since the plan was updated in July, a board member asked that language be changed.
To align with federal mandates on public transportation, all students will now be required to wear masks on school buses. The previous plan said that masks were recommended.
During the discussion on masks on buses, which was approved unanimously, wording on proper mask usage was questioned by board member Jim Come.
Come said that he felt mask usage in schools, which are recommended, should be recommended for all students, not just the ones that have not been vaccinated.
As the rest of the board was in agreement with Come, the change in wording was made. As COVID-19 numbers across both the state and country continue to change, the board said they will continue to monitor the situation. Last year mask usage both on buses and in school buildings was required.
Monday’s meeting was one that saw the board approve 18 resolutions. According to Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, the majority of the resolutions were renewals that set the expiration dates back another year in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.
Resolutions included special education funding, ambulances at football games and a baseball team trip to Florida for the Spring of 2022.
For special education, the district will be receiving $337,915.00 in federal funds through the IDEA program. An estimated $50,000 of those funds will be used to pay the estimated $246,000 paid to Riverview Intermediate Unit #6.
The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors will have their next Committee Meeting on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held on Sept. 20, also at 7 p.m. All school directors meetings are held in the THS Cafeteria.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.