The Drake Well Museum Winter Academy begins on Jan. 13 and will be held over four evenings in January and February.
The academy begins at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom with interactive presentations by a wide variety of speakers. Registration for each individual program is required and is free.
Museum Educator Sarah Goodman shared, “The museum’s new virtual learning program is an opportunity for the museum to offer educational programming during the months when physical access to the museum may be limited due to the weather. The virtual format allows visitors the opportunity to learn from the comfort of their homes, and it provides a break from the winter weather blues that many people get this time of year.”
— Jan. 13: Recycling the Right Way – Andy Lammot will share his story of founding the Do Your Part Recycling Drop-Off in Benton, Illinois. Participants will also learn how to start a recycling program and how to properly recycle all types of materials.
— Jan. 20: Firewood — Cecile Stelter, District Forester, Cornplanter Forest District #14.
— Feb. 10: William “Uncle Billy” Smith — Jennifer Ford, PhD, Director of the Butler County Historical Society.
— Feb. 17: Abandoned Well Study — Natalie Pekney, Environmental Engineer, National Department of Energy.
To register, visit drakewell.org/events/winter-academy or call Drake Well Museum at (814) 827-2797 for assistance with registration.
Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. The museum is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (PATrailsofHistory.com).
Additional information about the Winter Academy and other museum programs is available at drakewell.org, by calling (814) 827-2797, or find us on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
