By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
A new nonprofit organization has come to Titusville to fill not only a void in the downtown, but also a void in music education.
David Southwick, director and instructor at Bridge Studios, describes his new venture as “a gift to the community, something different.”
Bridge Studios had a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event on Thursday its location on the 100 block of South Washington Street. The event, which drew a large crowd, showcased work from students who have been working at Bridge Studios since it opened to start teaching lessons in November.
In attendance were various city officials including Mayor Jon Crouch, members of the Chamber of Commerce and other members of City government.
“On behalf of City Council, I would like to welcome Bridge Studios to the community,” said Crouch, who believes this organization could become “a real asset.” As someone who appreciates music and what it can do, Crouch said, “music speaks to and ministers to people.”
Bridge Studios has a motto that Southwick feels describes the essence of his organization,“Connecting People to Purpose through Music.”
He believes that music and music education gives students tools that they can take into the real world. Southwick said his organization has “a passion to use music as a means for people of all ages to experience fulfillment, purpose and hope.”
The studio teaches those of all ages. Their youngest student is six and their oldest is 72.
One of the goals of the organization is getting to those who may not have the means to get involved with music. “We are trying to make music education accessible to people of all ages and income levels,” said Southwick.
After receiving support from local businesses and organizations, Bridge Studios created a scholarship program to help those who may be in need.
Future plans include music workshops, summer day camps and talent competitions. The Titusville Council on the Arts has also made practice guitars and ukuleles for students available to use.
The studio currently has five instructors who together have taught music for over 40 years. They currently offer lessons in drums, guitar, piano, voice, flute, bass and woodwinds.
They have built three studio rooms for lessons, practice and recording.
The facility has a small coffee shop area with a performance stage and also a music store.
Southwick plans on using the performance stage to provide a venue for his students to perform “regularly.” He believes playing in front of an audience is a “part of the learning process” for musicians.
They also offer a full service music store and instrument set up and repair.
