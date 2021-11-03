HYDETOWN — The Hydetown Borough Council passed the second reading of the budget, with no tax increase.
Council members also awarded bids for snowplowing and talked intersections at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Not much has changed with the budget, and not much will change with snowplowing, as Barnhart Trucking won the bid again. There was talk about the Route 408 and Main Street intersection, where changes are going to be made.
There were a few changes between the first and second reading. The borough budget stands at $74,700, and money has been moved around so that projects can be completed.
The parks budget was doubled from $5,000 to $10,000 to allow for a potential roofing project and tree removal around Hasbrouck Park.
The borough raised the salary for the secretary and treasurer from $6,000 to $7,500, and doubled council pay from $240 to $480 per person. Other increases came for cleaning, which went from $500 to $600, and mowing, which was raised to $10 an hour.
The money moved around comes from the road fund. The borough kept extra funds in case of a shortage in liquid fuels allocation. With the allocation at a satisfactory level, council is looking at taking $9,000 from the $18,000 fund.
There was a discussion about what to do with the intersection of State Route 408 and Main Street. Currently the borough council said the intersection is dangerous for drivers, especially those who come from State Route 408 and want to turn left to go into Hydetown.
Members of council got permission from a homeowner to remove a bush, trim a rhododendron bush and trim branches from a tree. The council hopes this will increase visibility to the stop signs in the intersection.
While this is a good first step, the council believes more needs to be done to keep Hydetown residents safe when they encounter the intersection.
Borough council unanimously awarded the snowplowing bid to Barnhart Transportation. The borough received two bids, the other from R. C. Trucking. The contract is for plowing and removal of snow in the borough.
