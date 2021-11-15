ATHENS — Sometimes when researching the origins of names of areas, the answers are easy to find.
Rome Township was founded by Roman Catholics who wanted to pay homage to the home of their religion. Hydetown was named after a Hyde, and Titusville was named after a Titus.
Some of the county’s names, however, make it more difficult to connect the dots. Even knowing the first European who lived there and the names of many who settled there in the coming years — not much could be discovered as to why Athens Township was named after the famous Greek city.
According to “Place Names of Crawford County,” a booklet by Frederick Seely and Jonathan Helmreich, made by the Crawford County Historical Society, Athens Township was formed in 1829 and named for the “Greek city of classic fame.”
Athens is not the only township in the area named after Greco-Roman cities. In the same booklet it says that both Sparta and Troy Townships, also incorporated in 1829, “may be presumed to be classically inspired.”
While the origin of the name of the township may be somewhat unknown, records of the time included great detail of who settled in the township and what they did.
The land that came to be Athens Township, according to “Our County and its People,” a historical and memorial record of the county from 1899, was actually inhabited by a man of European descent before it was settled.
Before the year of 1800 even, a man known as John Smith moved into the wilderness that is now Athens Township. It was said that Smith came from Ireland and fled from political prosecution.
Smith was known as a recluse, who lived in a small clearing by himself. It was thought that he was friends with the American Indians in the area, and hunted and fished with them.
“Thus he lived for many years, shunning the society of white men,” said the book. The few times Smith was seen was when he took his horses and went to Franklin for supplies.
A few decades later, the first people with the intent on settling the land came to Athens Township. Athens Township was settled later than other surrounding areas, and settlement took longer.
The township was settled slowly and at a comparatively late date, according to Our County and Its People.
A factor in the slow settling was early surveys that left much to be desired. There were two surveys done, and they didn’t always agree. This meant that when settlers came to the area to buy land, there were often conflicting claims.
Many Revolutionary War veterans came to this area only to be kicked off of land they bought. The state eventually had to step in.
Living in what would become Athens was not an easy life. It was said that the land was cheap because the forests were thick and the ground barely flat.
Two early settlers to the area were Abraham Wheeler and Samuel Willis. Both men ended up moving from the area after clearing large farms. The living in Athens was too tough for the two men.
The first settler who lived there well into old age was a doctor — Dr. Silas Taylor. Taylor bought the land where Smith’s first little shack once stood. By the time he cleared the land, Smith’s hut was in ruin.
It is believed that once settlers came to the area he retreated further into the wilderness not to be bothered. There were rumors that after coming to this country he may have committed serious crimes that he was running from.
“Mr. Smith, like his dusky neighbors, took his final departure for parts unknown, probably to the deeper recesses of the wilderness, to live over again his life of solitude and obscurity,” according to the book.
Taylor was not a man that ran from something. If anything, he would run towards danger. Taylor was the only pioneer doctor in the area, and would trek by horseback to patients throughout Athens , Bloomfield, Rockdale, Sparta, Richmond, Rome, Steuben and Troy Townships. He used paths and what would be the early roads in the area.
Besides being a doctor to many in the area, he was also the first postmaster. Taylor ran the post office for 20 years. The area where he settled was known as Taylor Stand. The post office served many of the same areas that Taylor practiced as a physician. The mail would come once a week from Meadville via horseback.
Being the postmaster and needing to reach patients quickly, Taylor saw a need for better ways of travel. He was a driving force in creating both better roads and schools for those who lived in the Athens area, a place where there wasn’t much.
Unlike other areas where industry boomed, Athens was a place where agriculture dominated. The only defined grouping of people in the township is the village of Little Cooley. The main industry in Little Cooley was the manufacturing of shingles.
During the 20 years that Taylor was postmaster, a settler named Nathan Southwick actually took over the role periodically over that time. Southwick a little later opened the first tavern. The tavern was followed by a grist mill and a sawmill. It was said that the village grew slowly over the years to the population it now has.
The Athens area is one that was very wild. The wilderness and survey confusion set the area back and it slowly caught back up. The 2010 census estimates that the total population of the township is 734.
