RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — Richmond Township Supervisors held their last meeting of 2020 on Monday night.
There was only one supervisor present, as both Brian Morton and Glenn Sharpe had to call in to the meeting. As this was the last meeting of the year, much of the focus was on actions required before the township starts the new year.
The township will hold its reorganization meeting on Jan. 4. There are three positions that are up for election in 2021; a supervisor, an auditor and a tax collector.
Looking towards 2021, the supervisors made some headway on key projects. Richmond Township has already scheduled some work to be done on culverts on Cast Isle Road.
The supervisors have been talking about applying for Act 13 funds to help cover some of the cost. Act 13 allows for townships to seek grant money to pay for work done to at-risk or deteriorating bridges.
The township supervisors said that the funds can also be used for larger culverts. The township has already planned to spend funds on the culverts on Cast Isle Road, and are hoping that the grant money will allow them to recoup some of those expenses.
Continuing with road- related matters, township supervisors are going to inquire about daylighting several roads in need. The supervisors threw out two stretches of road especially in need, one stretch of road on Cast Isle Road and John Brown Road, near where it intersects with state Route 408. The supervisors are looking to negotiate with a potential contractor to do as many roads as possible for an amount up to $5,000.
In other business, the township municipal building is in need of an electrical system update. Not only are the supervisors looking to fix some shorts in the electric, but are also looking at installing a backup generator. The supervisors are looking for an electrical contractor to come out to the building and assess the situation. The supervisors are hoping that this inspection can take place in January.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
