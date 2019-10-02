Chamber of Commerce names new director

The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce has a new lead director, filling a position that has bene vacant since July.

Lindsay Harrah has taken up the mantle of director of operations at the chamber, and will manage the organization’s events and activities moving forward. Harrah’s ascension to the role occurred on Sept. 18, but was not announced until Monday.

“The opportunity had come up and I decided it would be a big step, an exciting step for my career,” Harrah said. “I’m extremely excited for it.”

A native to the Titusville area, Harrah previously worked as an administrative assistant at the chamber. She left earlier this year to take up a position at the Titusville YMCA, but found herself drawn back to her work with the chamber.

“My heart is here, so I came back,” Harrah said.

A graduate from Titusville High School, Class of 2013, Harrah takes over the duties once held by Karen Carey, who resigned from the chamber of commerce on July 16. Harrah said she was first offered the position shortly after Carey left, but it wasn’t until recently that she accepted.

Maloy Shrout, vice president of the chamber’s board, said that Harrah’s past work with the organization was a primary reason the job was offered to her.

“She used to be our administrative assistant, and she did a wonderful job,” Shrout said.

Moving forward, Harrah said she hopes to bring in new members to the chamber, as well as reach out to old members in the hopes of bringing them back. She plans to spend the next few days getting to know all of the businesses that have joined the chamber and the people who manage them.

She is also busy getting ready for the upcoming Home for the Holidays annual event, which typically takes place in late November and early December. The chamber isn’t planning on making any major changes to the occasion this year in order to allow Harrah to adjust to organizing it. However, she said next year’s Home for the Holidays will have some big new features.

“Maybe we’ll throw a little something in there (this year), but next year will be our huge year,” Harrah said.

As for now, Harrah is enjoying herself as a leader on the chamber. She said she is a fan of the positive community support working at the organization entails. She also finds the chamber board to be very supportive in her endeavors, and cannot wait to work with them in a drive to help businesses across Titusville.

“I’m excited — excited to bring new ideas,” she said. “I have a lot of people that support me and I think we can do better.”

Harrah is the third lead director of the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce in a little over a year. Emily Altomare resigned from the position of executive director in August 2018. Her successor, Karen Carey, did the same on July 16.

