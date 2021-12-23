Tuesday’s Titusville City Council meeting was one of finality. With new members set to join council at the beginning of the new year, council closed a chapter that included turmoil and many surprises.
This was the last meeting for council-members Shambaugh and Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis, who both stepped up to their roles after some of the many resignations that this iteration of council faced.
Much in the spirit of the past few years, even with some members abstaining, work was completed, and a budget was passed.
As Tuesday’s meeting was the last of the year, the meeting featured a lengthy manager’s report, as City Manager Neil Fratus gave a year in review.
Fratus spent the time talking about all the different projects the city has completed in the past year, some as big as the Diamond Street CDBG project, and some as small as adding a business spotlight to council meetings and work done to help Drake Well BMX.
With a year that has been challenging for many reasons, Fratus also talked about the challenges this community has faced, like the Church Run flooding.
Some projects that Fratus touched on during the meeting included new Born Learning Trails, the community garden, Ed Myer Complex improvements, the 28 special events that council approved, new signage and traffic studies, the Sunset Heights pavilion, Titusville Rental Licensing Program and police K9 fundraiser.
Speaking to Fratus’ report, Mayor Jon Crouch said that as it is the end of the year, it is a good time to reflect. “It was really nice to hear what we were able to do in spite of everything that has gone on,” he said.
After hearing from Fratus, council moved to act on policies concerning the 2022 budget, voting both to approve the 2022 budget and to set the tax rates.
Notably, this year Titusville residents will see a two mill increase on real estate tax for buildings, which will rise to 26.713 mills.
Both councilman Shambaugh and Drake abstained from the vote, as they were not a part of the budget meetings and process of creating the budget. Council-member Sara Jones, Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis and Mayor Jon Crouch all voted to approve the budget and set the tax rates.
Working over to the new business portion of the meeting, council discussed and voted on two measures related to finance. The first issue was closing the Shade Tree Committee bank account.
For years, Shade Tree Committee has had a bank account tied to the City. After Tuesday’s vote, where the account was closed, they will operate more like the library in relation to the City.
The City will now write a check to Shade Tree Committee, and then let them manage their own finances.
“All this is doing is cleaning up the bookkeeping,” said Finance Director Heather Plowman. The action will not change any of the committee’s procedures.
The other finance-related matter came with 2019 CDBG-CV funding and allocation revisions. The City had previously been awarded CDBG-CV (COVID relief funds), which they used to help local small businesses. Looking at the accounts, city officials found $76,000 left in the account. They decided to transfer those funds into the Diamond Street project fund, another CDBG project.
Council then opened the floor to public comment, and heard from two individuals about bookkeeping and a bike race.
Council heard from former certified public accountant Larry Weldon. Weldon has previously voiced concerns over transfers that happened under previous city administrations.
Weldon mentioned that in the 2020 city audit, there was a footnote saying that the City had transfers to the general fund from other accounts that were in excess. He mentioned that there was no such footnote in the 2019 audit.
Weldon mentioned that of the more than $900,000 in transfers in 2020, $460,000 was deemed to be in excess. Council said that they understood what Weldon had said, will take it under advisement, and address the situation further if they feel it is necessary.
Next to speak was Adam Diem, who called himself “the guy putting on a crazy gravel race.” Diem wanted to let council know that registration for the race is now open. He did want to thank council and everyone in the city, saying that the community support has been unbelievable.
The meeting ended with the different members of council saying goodbye to the members who are going to leave, and looking forward to those who will join.
Mayor Jon Crouch thanked both Shambaugh and McCrillis for stepping up and volunteering for the positions, even during trying times.
McCrillis said he was someone who never thought would be in politics, but that this experience has made him appreciate Titusville and what it has to offer.
“All in all it has been a great pleasure,” said McCrillis.
The City will now look to move forward, as they move into the next year with experience and new ideas combined.
The next time the City meets will be on Jan. 3 for the reorganization meeting.
