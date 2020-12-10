MEADVILLE — There are four essential elements involved in Police use of force training: ability, opportunity, imminence and preclusion.
This information, along with much more, was taught during a special presentation held on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania State Police Use of Force Unit within the Bureau of Training and Education held a presentation in collaboration with the Police Heritage Affairs Section on police use of force.
The event was held at the State Police Northwest Training Center. The presentation was given by Corporal Kevin Selverian, a use of force specialist for the state police.
Along with Selverian were two other members of the use of force unit, Corporal Barton Lemansky and Corporal Josh Guthrie.
The presentation was held so that local media outlets and district attorneys could experience the type of training that the use of force unit provides. Selverian hopes that the event will allow for the public to have a better understanding of what they do. “The more we both know, the realities and struggles we face, the better off we will be,” said Selverian.
The presentation covered topics from the law and policy of use of force to training and what Selverian calls “human factors.” After the presentation, state police let members of local media try the State Police’s Use of Force Simulator. The simulator forces participants to make deadly use of force decisions in split second situations.
The State Police Use of Force Unit was officially started in 2016. The unit is responsible for the use of force programming for the state police. According to Selverian, the goal of their unit is to “create an open and honest dialogue.”
The unit talks to both officers and civilians involved in use of force incidents to make them teachable moments. Few in the state know use of force better than Selverian, who has been an expert in “stressful dynamic situations” for 10 years. According to Selverian, police use of force is “a subject that is relatively rare.” He told the audience that 1/10 of 1% of all police calls result in the application of force.
Before diving into the technical details and statistics surrounding police use of force, Corporal Barton Lemansky gave a presentation about the law and policy behind use of force. While the law and legal standing may be a broad way to approach use of force, Lemansky believes it is crucial to understand why officers make the decisions that they do. “Law guides policy, policy guides training,” he said.
Lemansky told those in attendance that all the laws and statutes that police have to follow can impact single decisions in situations. He referenced two cases in particular that are the backbone of use of force law, Tennessee vs. Garner and Graham vs. Connor. These cases establish that police are allowed to use force to prevent the escape of someone who is a danger to the public, and also that officers of the law shall only be judged on information that they had at the time of the event, or hindsight attribution.
The use of force problem is based around the concept of objective reasonableness. Objective reasonableness can be simplified to “what would a reasonable officer do in a situation?”
All force used must be objectively reasonable. The problem is that reasonable is not a math equation. “If we can’t quantify the situation, we have to use words,” said Lemansky.
After speaking about the legal standing, Selverian finished the presentation speaking about what he calls the “human factors” of use of force. These factors range from both factors of the officers and the actors.
The basis of this section was how law enforcement are at a basic disadvantage when entering into use of force situations. Police officers have to react to the actions of the actor.
During a potential use of force situation, these actors can act upon the officers very quickly. According to Selverian, it takes an potential assailant .25 to .50 seconds to draw and fire a weapon at an officer. It takes the officers at least a .25 seconds to just react before they themselves can act.
When it comes to drawing a weapon, officers are at an even greater disadvantage, as it takes an average of 1.8 seconds to draw a weapon from a holster and fire. Selverian classifies that as “limitations of human performance.” He showed video examples of several use of force incidents from police across the country.
It is not only the public who can hold officers to a higher standard, according to Selverian, Hollywood has also played a part. “We are held to a Cowboy code,” he said. Cowboy code means that you never shoot someone in the back and you never shoot someone who is unarmed.
Selverian explained that the reality is never that simple. When officers react to an actor, often times that actor is able to act and turn their back before an officer can respond.
Selverian then described what is called the “OODA Loop.” This refers to the loop of observe, orient, decide and act. These are the four steps that create the reactionary action.
While actors just have to act, police have first observe that act before they can even start the process of using force. Often, this OODA Loop ends with the actor being shot in the back while the officer might not even realize the actors back was turned.
These situations force officers to enter a fight/flight/freeze situation. According to Selverian, these situations cause the body to change. “These things happen very very quickly,” he said.
Also, when an officer is involved, no one is ever unarmed. As the officer always has a firearm, there is always the chance that an actor could attempt to take that weapon from the officer.
After the presentations, members of local media were invited to take what they had learned and use that knowledge on the Use of Force Simulator. Armed with a mixture of lethal and non-lethal weapons, reporters were asked to make the decisions that they had just heard about from the corporals.
After a few failed taser attempts and many missed shots, state police decided to demonstrate how the simulator is successfully completed. One simulation that was attempted showed a man at a bench holding a butcher’s knife. After standing up, the man covers ground quickly towards the participant. Only one member of the media was able to tase the man before he virtually stabbed them.
The situation was very similar to a video played during the presentation of an officer who killed a knife-wielding actor. When the officer went to try the simulator, they needed just one bullet compared to the seven or eight shots that were fired by members of the media.
