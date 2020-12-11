MEADVILLE — Members of the Crawford County Fair Board approved board positions and officers during Thursday’s reorganization meeting, held via Zoom.
Ed Betza conducted the reorganization voting process.
Dean Maynard received unanimous approval as the new board president. He replaces George Deshner.
Deshner’s position as a board member expired, but he was nominated and approved to continue serving as a board member representing the central region.
The eastern region will be represented by Jeff Dahl. He replaces Ken Hyde, whose position opened.
The First Vice President is Bill Agnew, with Adam Raney approved as second vice president.
Some discussion precluded the approval of Hannah Myers as interim secretary. Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff asked for clarification if Myers was being nominated to fulfill the duties of a recording secretary or an executive position. Maynard said that, if approved, Myers would be an interim secretary paid for limited hours.
Board member Kathy Klink received unanimous approval as board treasurer.
Following the voting procedure, Maynard conducted the meeting. Most department chairs reported not holding any recent in-person meetings but they are still busy planning for a 2021 fair.
