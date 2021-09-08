OIL CITY — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
“We are excited for this opportunity to share our progress as an organization with our members, stakeholders and the general public,” said John R. Phillips, II, ORA President/CEO.
The ORA did not hold a public meeting during 2020 because of the pandemic so this will be the first gathering of the membership since the annual meeting in September 2019.
In addition to Phillips’ review of the ORA’s activities during the past two years, a keynote presentation will be given by Amy Camp, a trails and tourism consultant, Trail Town Program developer and the author of Deciding on Trails, a call to action for trail communities.
“Amy is a dynamic speaker who relates the importance of outdoor recreation opportunities to communities,” said ORA Project Manager and Outdoor Recreation Specialist Kim Harris.
“Trails offer so much more than a positive economic impact; trails offer a healthy, active lifestyle, a place for socialization and learning,” Harris said. “I am sure those who hear Amy speak will take pause and give greater thought to how we can better connect our communities to the outdoor recreational offerings abundant in the Oil Region.”
In accordance with ORA tradition, the Partner of the Year and Volunteer of the Year will be recognized.
This year’s Partner of the Year honor is being shared between Precious Paws Animal Rescue and the Venango County Humane Society. Both organizations have partnered with the ORA on #adoptableoilregion, a social media campaign that features a pet up for adoption from one of the shelters visiting a location in the Oil Region on a weekly basis. The shelters alternate weeks, and posts are uploaded each Thursday on the ORA Facebook and Instagram pages.
“The #adoptableoilregion campaign has been a great partnership,” said ORA Communications and Tourism Manager Emily Altomare. “We’re able to help the shelters with their mission of finding homes for pets, and the cats’ and dogs’ photos are so cute that they get shared all over and help us spread the word about all of the great places to visit in the Oil Region.”
The Volunteer of the Year is Sarah Reynolds, who has been actively assisting with projects in the southern portion of the Oil Region National Heritage Area. Reynolds volunteers for the Allegheny Clarion River Valley Region Blueprint Communities program whose activities include the River Roots Community Farm project and Fuchs Fest as part of SummerFest 2021 in Foxburg. She regularly assists with fundraising and community engagement.
“Sarah is an integral member of the volunteer crew,” said ORA Redevelopment Manager and Blueprint Community Coordinator Selina Pedi. “We are so fortunate to have her in our community and on our team!”
New to this year’s annual meeting is the announcement of the 2021 Tourism Awards. After public nominations were collected during May, voting was conducted via an online survey between June and August. Winners will be announced for the following eight categories: Best Dish, Best Drink, Best Guest Room (hotel, motel, B&B, or other lodging), Best Shop, Best Industry Advocate/Individual, Best Industry Partner/Organization, Best Must Do Activity or Attraction, and Best Must See Landmark.
More than 1,000 surveys were completed.
“We are very pleased with the response we’ve had to the contest,” Altomare said. “It’s a fun way to honor local favorites, and we hope to run it again next year.”
Also on the agenda for the ORA annual meeting is the acknowledgement of major members and the election of the Board of Directors. Only paid members of the ORA will be eligible to vote, but there is still time to renew memberships prior to the meeting. Contact Altomare at ealtomare@oilregion.org for more information on membership or visit OilRegion.org/the-alliance/membership/.
Thanks to the ORA’s generous sponsors, there is no cost to attend, and a complimentary breakfast buffet will be provided.
All are welcome to attend the meeting, but registration is required. Email jgorman@oilregion.org by Sept. 10 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.