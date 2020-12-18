SPARTANSBURG — Spartansburg Borough Council passed the 2021 budget, but has put off some agenda items until next spring, as the weather will not be conducive to certain projects until then, including the sidewalk adjacent to Clear Lake and the historic sign markers.
However, Council will proceed immediately with the replacement of out of contract streetlights on side streets and residential portions of Main Street. Contract work orders through Penelec must be done in groups of 12-24 at a time. Council will begin the process of replacing streetlights from sodium vapor to LED to reduce the cost of the borough electricity bill.
Borough Solicitor Alan Shaddinger will begin working on a new trash ordinance after the first of the year, to replace the 1993 ordinance that is not relevant to how refuse is collected now. Shaddinger advised that Council may want to introduce some of the blight laws to aid in houses which are out of compliance with the new trash ordinance.
Borough Office Manager Jamie Ditzler received a complaint from a resident about the construction of a yard fence with the “bad side” facing out. Per her conversation with Mike Grill of county code enforcement, the side of a fence that is placed outward is a courtesy gesture, not a law. Grill forwarded the code for reference and a copy can be made available at the borough building upon request, or it may be found online at crawfordcountypa.net under §403.42. Permit requirements and exemptions.
A house at 210 Jefferson St. was demolished in early November without a demolition permit or sewer cap inspection. Council was not notified of the demolition prior to it, but received an unsigned note in the drop box. Ditzler contacted the owner on record who stated that he had sold the property on Nov. 3, prior to demolition, and was unaware of the new owner’s plans to demolish the structure.
Borough Ordinance No. 2020-01, an ordinance to permit ATV use on non-state maintained roads in the borough for the purposes of ingress and egress, was unanimously passed. Signs will be posted at the borough limits. A copy of the ordinance can be made available at the borough building upon request.
A reorganizational meeting will be held on Jan. 5, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the borough office.
