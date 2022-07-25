WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — With just less than one month until the start of the 2022 Crawford County Fair, all signs are pointing to it being the biggest fair in recent years.
The fair has seen an increase in animal entries, home show entries and vendor requests. With midway rides back, and a full slate of entertainment, fair board members hope that the 2022 fair will be back in line with what county residents have come to expect.
“It’s gonna be pretty close to a return back to normal,” said Cheryl Hamilton, a fair board member who represents the eastern portion of the county.
With a canceled fair in 2020, and no rides or big grandstand shows last year, attendees can expect a full schedule for the 2022 fair.
“People are really coming back to living now, hopefully that means increased attendance for us,” said Hamilton.
For Hamilton, the highlight of the fair has always been the agricultural aspects. Her kids showed animals at the fair for years, and she appreciates how the fair “highlights the creativity of the youth and gives kids the opportunity to show animals.”
However, Hamilton realizes that the animals might not be what brings everyone to the fairgrounds.
“We want to keep these traditions alive, keep people coming back, even if it is just for the food and entertainment,” she said. Hamilton said walking around the fairgrounds, she gets to see so many new faces. “I just love the fair atmosphere,” she said. “You get to see old friends and make new ones.”
One Crawford County resident that will be coming to the fair for both the animals and the atmosphere is Shelby Keister, of Townville. Keister will be coming back to the fair for “probably the 20th year” to show her cows.
As the fair prides itself on being “the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi,” Keister said her family only brings the best when they load up to head to the fair for the week.
Keister and her family are excited to see the rides and games back in the midway, but would have come anyway if they weren’t back on the schedule.
“We do a little bit of everything during fair week, but we come for the cows for the most part,” she said.
For a fair veteran, the increase in vendor applications means more options, but for the Keisters, they have their favorites.
“Every year we always get Ron’s lemonade and the same garbage fries,” she said. “Besides the cows, we love eating the fair food.”
With a large expected crowd, the board is worried that the tens of thousands of attendees might have trouble getting through the gates. Currently, with help from the local Air Force Cadets, the fair only has enough staff to operate one, maybe two gates.
“We might need to have 70,000 people go through one gate if we don’t find some people to work,” said Hamilton. The fair offers 40 to 50 paid positions for the week.
Hamilton said the fair board is also in “desperate need” of a new secretary.
With just a few weeks until the gates open, the fair board has started pre-sale for gate passes. Those interested in gate passes can find information at crawfordcountyfairpa.com, or by calling (814) 333-7465.
Tickets for Darci Lynn and Friends, Country Music night featuring The Hillbilly Way, the truck and tractor pull and demolition derby are also on sale, and can be purchased online.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.