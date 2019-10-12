Titusville Iron Works acquires liquor license

The Titusville Iron Works has acquired a restaurant liquor license and plans to occasionally operate as a dining venue starting sometime in the spring.

Robert Joyce, owner of the Iron Works, told The Herald on Friday that his business has received approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board over the course of the summer for their purchase of the license from Ruot Enterprise Inc., which previously operated Molly’s Mill in Titusville. An application for license has been posted on the exterior of the Titusville Iron Works since June 6.

Joyce said the deal for the purchase was closed in August. However, the license is currently under “safekeeping,” according to Joyce, as the Iron Works building must undergo renovations to bring it up to fire code safety standards before it can fully receive permission to operate as an eatery. This will entail reworking the structure’s sprinkler system, something Joyce said he intends to have done over the course of the coming winter.

As for how the Titusville Iron Works will operate once the license is fully acquired, Joyce said he is still in the planning stages, though has some ideas.

“We’re still plotting out exactly what that’s going to look like and what we’re going to do there,” he said.

Plans so far intend to have the building open on a regular basis to serve food and alcohol. Joyce said the meals will consist of bar food, and there will be live music acts at the venue. Hours of operation have not been decided upon, but Joyce said it will be a relatively rare occurrence.

“We’re not going to be open a whole lot,” he said. “It might be every other week. There’s so many variables.”

When the eatery is open, Joyce hopes to use the location as a draw to get people driving through Titusville to stop. By doing so, visitors might be enticed to go to other stores or businesses in the city.

“We need to get more people stopping in town and going on to explore from there,” he said.

The Titusville Iron Works currently operates as a mixture of a museum and an event venue. The building has many pieces from Titusville’s history, including old gas machines dating back to the heyday of the oil boom.

Joyce plans to keep the location open to hosting events moving forward, even after the license is fully acquired. Further, he hopes to place the exhibits in the Iron Works on a rotation schedule, cycling certain displays in and out as an added draw for attendees.

He also anticipates hiring a few staff members to work the dining area once it is open. For now, however, he is focused on getting the sprinkler system up to date, which will get his business an occupancy permit necessary for use as an eatery.

“That’s the big one,” Joyce said. “We’ve already had a couple of inspections done.”

The Titusville Iron Works is located on South Franklin Street, near the bridge. It will host a Halloween party on Nov. 2 in conjuncture with Orr’s Brewing Company.

