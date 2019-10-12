Titusville Iron Works acquires liquor license - Titusville Herald: News

Titusville Iron Works acquires liquor license

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:00 am

Titusville Iron Works acquires liquor license By Sean P. Ray Herald Staff Writer TitusvilleHerald.com | 0 comments

The Titusville Iron Works has acquired a restaurant liquor license and plans to occasionally operate as a dining venue starting sometime in the spring.

Robert Joyce, owner of the Iron Works, told The Herald on Friday that his business has received approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board over the course of the summer for their purchase of the license from Ruot Enterprise Inc., which previously operated Molly’s Mill in Titusville. An application for license has been posted on the exterior of the Titusville Iron Works since June 6.

Joyce said the deal for the purchase was closed in August. However, the license is currently under “safekeeping,” according to Joyce, as the Iron Works building must undergo renovations to bring it up to fire code safety standards before it can fully receive permission to operate as an eatery. This will entail reworking the structure’s sprinkler system, something Joyce said he intends to have done over the course of the coming winter.

As for how the Titusville Iron Works will operate once the license is fully acquired, Joyce said he is still in the planning stages, though has some ideas.

“We’re still plotting out exactly what that’s going to look like and what we’re going to do there,” he said.

Plans so far intend to have the building open on a regular basis to serve food and alcohol. Joyce said the meals will consist of bar food, and there will be live music acts at the venue. Hours of operation have not been decided upon, but Joyce said it will be a relatively rare occurrence.

“We’re not going to be open a whole lot,” he said. “It might be every other week. There’s so many variables.”

When the eatery is open, Joyce hopes to use the location as a draw to get people driving through Titusville to stop. By doing so, visitors might be enticed to go to other stores or businesses in the city.

“We need to get more people stopping in town and going on to explore from there,” he said.

The Titusville Iron Works currently operates as a mixture of a museum and an event venue. The building has many pieces from Titusville’s history, including old gas machines dating back to the heyday of the oil boom.

Joyce plans to keep the location open to hosting events moving forward, even after the license is fully acquired. Further, he hopes to place the exhibits in the Iron Works on a rotation schedule, cycling certain displays in and out as an added draw for attendees.

He also anticipates hiring a few staff members to work the dining area once it is open. For now, however, he is focused on getting the sprinkler system up to date, which will get his business an occupancy permit necessary for use as an eatery.

“That’s the big one,” Joyce said. “We’ve already had a couple of inspections done.”

The Titusville Iron Works is located on South Franklin Street, near the bridge. It will host a Halloween party on Nov. 2 in conjuncture with Orr’s Brewing Company.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
53°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: SW at 5mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 34°
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 42°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 58°/Low 35°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]