The Cherrytree Township Board of Supervisors would like to warn motorists that Breedtown Road, between Cherrytree Road and Dempseytown-Gresham Road, will be closed to through traffic from Monday, April 25 through Friday, May 6. The closure is due to a culvert replacement. It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.
top story
Cherrytree Township alerts motorists to road closure
- The Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.