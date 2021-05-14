Members of the Titusville Police Department and City officials met at City Hall on Wednesday for the declaration of National Police Week.
Mayor Jon Crouch and City Manager Neil Fratus were in attendance to read the proclamation and show their gratitude on behalf of the City and Council.
Titusville residents will also get the chance to thank the department themselves later this week with their porch lights.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed the week of May 15 as National Police Week. According to the the National Police Week website, Kennedy established this week to “pay special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.”
Kennedy also designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. To honor both the Police Week and the Peace Officers Memorial Day, the City of Titusville has asked that residents turn on their porch lights at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 to honor those who have served.
At City Hall, to accept recognition were Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon, Detective Tim Russell and Officer Zachary Erdman.
While Chief LeGoullon accepted the honors, he wanted to show appreciation to his officers. “I want to recognize the accomplishments and the efforts of our staff,” he said.
LeGoullon thanked the City for recognition saying how thankful he is to work in a community that “appreciates all that we do.” LeGoullon also spoke about the men under his command, and to their character. “I am grateful to have a group of men that I respect that bring honor to the department and City.”
After reading the proclamation, Mayor Crouch wanted speak with The Herald about all that the City’s officers do for the community.
While they are in the public eye, Crouch said that much of what they do goes unnoticed.
“I would like to thank the department on the many things they do to make Titusville better, even though a lot of their efforts are not-known,” said Crouch.
It is the little things like giving someone a warning, or taking the time to listen that can really change behavior, he said.
To show his personal appreciation, Crouch, who owns a coffee-roasting company, is donating six pounds of coffee to the department.
