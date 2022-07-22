To make money sometimes you have to spend money. When it comes to the Titusville Police Department, that mantra applies to saving money too.
This year the Titusville Police Department, due to operating for much of the year with fewer officers than they would like, have racked up quite the overtime bill. According to City Manager Neil Fratus, the department is on pace to spend more than $52,000 on excess of what was allotted for overtime in the city budget.
To lessen the financial overtime burden, and provide citizens with the service that they expect, Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, spoke at Tuesday night’s council meeting asking council to consider hiring an additional officer for the department.
Hiring a new officer would cost, according to Fratus, anywhere from $66,000 to $75,000, depending on if the officer had a family.
LeGoullon asked council to just consider hiring a 12th officer at a later date. The department recently applied for a 2022 COPS grant, which would pay a year’s salary just to hire a new officer. LeGoullon said the department will hear back about the hiring in October.
The timing of the entire situation is very delicate. Starting in September, when Officer David Brooks, school resource officer, goes back to working in district schools, the department loses another man to help cover shifts.
LeGoullon said for September to January, overtime costs will jump from a yearly average of $6,000 a month up to $11,600 a month.
LeGoullon said the department likes to have one officer scheduled to work an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift, although that officer almost never works that shift. LeGoullon said the officer mainly helps cover other shifts, “saving the department thousands.”
The department is also in talks with Hydetown Borough, and may strike a deal with the municipality to help provide a police presence. It was discussed at a recent Hydetown Borough Council meeting that the borough would pay a minimum of $18,000 per year for four hours of service per week.
LeGoullon said that with their current staffing, he does not know if they can afford the manpower to help police territory outside the city.
Titusville officers also participate in the Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement, a task force under the FBI, and LeGoullon said participation in this task force, which also has a positive financial impact, may also be at stake.
Some members of council, including Chad Covell, are wondering whether the city should go ahead and hire a candidate now, considering the financial impact it is having.
“It is almost cheaper to hire them now than to pay all of that overtime,” said Covell.
LeGoullon also mentioned that there is a qualified candidate that could be brought in soon. Covell asked LeGoullon if that candidate would be able to wait until October to be brought on. LeGoullon said he did not know, but would ask.
This candidate has already passed their physical tests, oral texts, written tests and their backgrounds test. If the person were to be brought onboard, they would just need to pass a physiological examination and a doctor’s physical.
If the department were not able to hire this potential candidate, LeGoullon said that advertising for the position and getting the testing done could take three to four months.
With so many factors at play, including a potential financial impact, LeGoullon said that normally it would make sense to hire the officer now.
However, with the grant still in question, he said he would like to wait and see if the city is awarded the grant.
“I would love to argue that we should hire an officer now, but it wouldn’t make sense,” said LeGoullon.
There was also a question about potential pension impacts another officer could have. Fratus said he would check on that impact, and report back to council.
With the grant still up in the air, and the question about the pension, Mayor Jon Crouch echoed sentiments from Councilman Sam Logsdon that they should not make a decision at the meeting.
Crouch told LeGoullon that like the chief is requesting, the city will hold off on making a decision about hiring an officer, but said about the sentiment of adding another officer to the department, “We are with you.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
