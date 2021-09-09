The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the Manufacturing Assistance Center in Titusville from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, at which time the public will have the chance to tour the center’s temporary location at 701 East Spring St.
The MAC, a part of the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering, has partnered with Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub to further its mission of developing workforce opportunities in northwestern Pennaylvania through extensive training in precision manufacturing.
Pitt-Titusville’s Interim President, Rick Esch, will take part in the ceremony along with the hub’s Interim Executive Director, Dr. David Fitz. Employees from Pitt-Titusville and the MAC will be on hand to answer questions about what programs will be offered as well as a program administrator who can assist with financial aid.
“The MAC expanded from its Pittsburgh location to Titusville in July,” Fitz said. “It’s a testament to our team and our Titusville community that we were able not only to renovate this structure to accommodate this first cohort, but also to begin accepting students for an additional basic manufacturing class later this fall.”
Also in attendance will be Laurie Baker, the executive director of the Titusville Redevelopment Authority, who provided guidance and oversight in the hub’s acquisition of a temporary space.
“Having the proper training for our industries is of paramount importance, and I applaud the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for taking the initiative to provide that in this area,” Baker said. “I am confident of their success and urge our local citizens and businesses to support them, for we are very fortunate to have them here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.