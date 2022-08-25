The residents of Titusville have waited a long time for the S. Perry Street Bridge to be demolished. After years of waiting, preparation work for the demolition of the bridge started on Monday.
According to Charlie Clark, project manager for Francis J. Palo Inc., the company which was awarded the contract, prep work will take about two weeks before the bridge will be lifted off its current location and disassembled.
The S. Perry Street bridge, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press release, is a steel truss bridge originally built in 1900. After 117 years in service, the bridge was closed in 2017 after damage to the structure was discovered after an inspection.
The county ruled that the bridge was redundant due to its close proximity to the Route 8 bridge. The county chose to remove the bridge instead of replacing it.
The contract for removal of the bridge was granted to Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, Pa., for a cost of $237,008. The project is being paid for with federal funds.
On Monday, crews started demolition prep work. A crew at the bridge spent much of the day taking chainsaws to the bridge guard rails. After finishing that task they then took their chainsaws to a tree on the south side of the bridge. Clark said that two cranes will be required to lift the bridge, one at either end. The tree would be in the way of lifting the bridge from where it currently stands.
Before the cranes can lift the bridge, Clark said the wooden deck of the bridge will have to be dissembled.
Clark said work today was good, and that they are on schedule. The schedule says that the bridge will first be picked up on Sept. 7.
According to the PennDOT press release, the work will require a detour starting September 6, 2022. It will be posted using Route 8, Route 227, and Route 27. St. John Street and a portion of S. Perry Street, north of the bridge, will be closed during the time of Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.
The roads will need to be closed as the bridge will be lifted and placed in the field between its current location and the EmergyCare building. There the bridge will be dismantled and the steel parts will be recycled.
Jeff Hummer, inspector in charge, said the roads will be closed to through traffic. Arrangements will be made to allow traffic to the businesses impacted by the road closures.
Once the bridge is removed, it will be up to the city to decide what they want to do with the area. The City had previously allocated $161,041.75 of its 2019 CDBG funds for the purpose of creating a South Perry Street Pedestrian Bridge.
That money was allocated to the Diamond Street Park Project. At their first August meeting, City Council voted to approve the spending of $32,286 to take a step in what replacing the bridge would look like. The money will be spent on having an engineer look at the remnants of the bridge, and give an estimate.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
