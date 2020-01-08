Titusville Police Department starts year with new officer

The Herald
The Titusville Police Department recently added a new officer to its squad in time for the new year.
Officer Dave Brooks was officially sworn in at City Hall on Dec. 30 and his first day on the job was Jan. 2. Titusville police chief Dustin LeGoullon said the position Brooks filled was advertised by the city last summer.
Brooks went to the police academy and served at the department in Chesterfield County, Virginia. for about three years before taking on his new role. He said he is originally from Franklin and taking the job in Titusville allowed him to move back closer to home.
“[The job] benefits by being closer to where I grew up, being closer to friends and family and letting my daughter grow up where I did,” Brooks said.
Brooks’ addition to the force brings the number of Titusville police officers up to 10, according to LeGoullon.
