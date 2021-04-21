HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf announced that 43 highway, bridge, rail and bike and pedestrian projects in 21 counties were selected for $45.9 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
“Transportation moves communities and economies forward,” Wolf said. “These investments will assist with overall mobility and safety in our local communities.”
Reflecting the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT’s) commitment to improving local infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments improve roadways, address pedestrian and accessibility concerns and help bridges in need of repair or replacement.
“Investing in our communities continues to be critical to moving the economy forward in 2021,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Making roadways more accessible for all modes of travel assures that we are making continued business connections for the future and keeps transportation an integral part of daily living.”
PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.
Area projects and the cost follow:
Crawford County
— West Fallowfield Township; $895,022 for the rehabilitation of portions of Rocky Glen Road, which have been closed since August 2019 due to unsafe conditions from extreme rainstorms throughout the spring and summer of 2019.
Mercer County
— City of Hermitage; $1.23 million for infrastructure development and improvements within the Shenango Valley Mall property, including excavation and pavement removal, new pavement, stormwater facilities, curb, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps and landscaping.
