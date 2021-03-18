By Garrett Dvorkin
The Titusville Area School District (TASD) voted to spend nearly $40,000 on athletic facilities during Monday’s regular meeting, before discussing a potential new project at the high school.
The district voted to accept a nearly $10,000 contract for preventative maintenance on the Ed Myer Complex softball field. Board members then heard of a change order proposal from Athletic Director Scott Salvo regarding additional work needed on the Carter Field project.
After approving both resolutions, the school board heard from TASD Superintendent Stephanie Keebler about a potential Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) project.
The board had heard about the Ed Myer softball work at the previous work session with only member Carol Shaffer appearing to be in opposition of the spending. Shaffer was the only opposing vote to the $9,678 spending on the field requested in the resolution.
The board then heard from Salvo about a $29,412 change to the Carter Field renovation project. Salvo told the board that during the construction, which he said was “moving along very quickly,” the construction company found that the concrete pads around the concession area had sunken down.
After further inspection, Salvo said that the company had found drainage issues around the concession area which needed to be addressed.
Last year, one of the pads had to be shaved down to avoid being a tripping hazard. This area has been problematic for the district in the past.
Salvo said that water from the roof above the area was undermining the pads and the stairs leading to the concessions.
Pending approval, the company would remove the existing cement pads and install a channel drain to help with the drainage. In addition to the drain, the company would like to add two additional downspouts to the roof to further help with runoff.
Salvo said the company found that only having one downspout for the roof was a problem. The company would then tie in the drainage from the area into the main field drainage. The school board voted unanimously to approve the change order.
After they finished with the athletics portion of building and grounds needs, the board was presented with a resolution to start the process of entering into a GESA project, which was approved unanimously.
A resolution was brought forth to advertise for a company by requesting qualifications in regards to a potential GESA project at the high school.
Keebler told the board that last year the district had put out to bid contracts for renovations on Titusville Area High School’s roof and HVAC system. After receiving the bids, the district decided to reject the HVAC bids as they were too high for the district’s budget.
The district is now looking to request that energy savings companies reach out to do an investment grade audit giving the district the projected savings and fixed costs for the HVAC project.
Keebler encouraged the board to accept the resolution based on timing. Keebler hopes that the district can advance the HVAC renovations in time to allow for both the HVAC and roofing work to be done at the same time.
The school district previously entered into a contract to replace the high school roof. Keebler said that the district is looking forward to the prospect of saving energy and lowering district costs down the line.
Keebler said that the building and grounds projects the district has done so far have been “very fiscally responsible.”
Another alternative to using the GESA program would be to re-bid the same HVAC project hoping for lower costs.
“The costs could even be higher,” said Keebler, “I don’t have a crystal ball.” She continued to say that due to an increase in funding received by schools, many of them had chosen to do construction and maintenance.
Entering into an agreement with a company for a GESA project also allows the district more flexibility moving forward.
While Keebler said that current GESA project has a “narrow scope” being just HVAC replacement at the high school, the district could easily carry out more work in the future.
Keebler said to look at, for example, replacing inefficient lights at Hydetown or envelope sealing Pleasantville, which were hypothetical examples of projects.
The district would only need to vote on an addendum to the high school HVAC GESA resolution and would not need to do additional steps like putting the project out to bid.
Keebler hopes that after the board takes this step that they will be going down a path where both the roof and HVAC project can be done this summer and be ready for the new school year in August.
“I believe it is best to have the HVAC go in during the roofing work,” said Keebler, “but that comes down to timing.”
