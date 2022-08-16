On Monday morning, Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus received an email from Ernest Sell, owner of Raccoon Refuse, the city’s garbage contractor, that the company was closing.
The company had provided Titusville refuse services for the past year. With the contract now in default, city residents will go from inconsistent service to no garbage service at all from the Spartansburg- based company.
To help remedy the emergency situation, the city’s Public Works Department will act as garbageman until a long-term solution can be found.
Starting this morning, at 7 a.m., the entire public works department, as well as Fratus himself, will be going around the city collecting garbage that Raccoon Refuse failed to pick up last week. After they are caught up, the public works department will provide garbage hauling service on the regular schedule.
“We ask that the garbage customers be patient.We are not equipped to do this,” said Chris Roofner, public works director. “Help us help the city.”
The public works crews, who will taking dump trucks and pickup trucks around the city, will pick up garbage and recycling at the same time. Garbage and recycling will not be separated. Roofner said he also asks that residents do not leave out bulky items, and stay within the 100 gallon limit of garbage per week.
“This could very quickly become a public health emergency,” said Roofner.
This will be the garbage reality until the city is able to secure an emergency contract for garbage service. Fratus said he had already reached out to local companies about emergency service.
Fratus said the city also started the process of rebidding the refuse contract on Monday, but said it can be a lengthy process. Bids need to be properly advertised, and that can take a month. The city would then need to have a pre-bid meeting before bids can be opened.
After the bids are opened, council would then need to vote on the new contractor.
In May of 2021, Titusville City Council voted to award their refuse contract to Raccoon Refuse. Pennsylvania law requires that municipalities award contracts to the lowest responsible bidder. Raccoon Refuse was the lowest bidder.
Of the three bids the city received, Raccoon Refuse was the lowest by a significant margin. Raccoon’s bid, which was calculated by the City to give residents an estimate of what their monthly costs will be, came out to a total of $18.53 a month.
That is compared with estimates from the other two bidders of $23.52 a month from Tri-County Industries and $26.50 from Waste Management.
Raccoon Refuse started their contract in July of 2021, and recently passed a year of collecting the city’s garbage. Fratus had called that year “very challenging” in terms of the services that the city received. During the past year, the city has had more than 400 complaints from residents over the quality and lack of garbage pickup.
“Raccoon Refuse came highly recommended from five other communities that we talked to, and they were cheaper than others,” said Mayor Jon Crouch. “This could’ve turned out well, but it seems they over extended themselves.”
Included in the contract with Raccoon Refuse was wording if the company failed to meet expectations. If Raccoon was not able to perform to levels the city expected, the city could declare the contract in default.
The contract also required Raccoon Refuse to have a $349,698 performance bond. If the contractor is declared in default, at the contractor’s expense, the city has the right to re-advertise for bids and to accept the lowest responsible bid and make a new contract award for the remaining period of time.
According to City Solicitor Tim Wachter, the email received on Monday that said Raccoon Refuse has no intention to provide services is a “defacto breach.”
With the contract breached, Watchter said the city can now move on and try to claim the bond.
“The city reserves all rights that it has to take any legal action to enforce its position and claim against the performance bond. How far we have to go and how involved that will be, will be determined by how readily the insurance company pays out the bond,” said Wachter.
As of Monday afternoon, Fratus said the city is currently “exploring that avenue” towards claiming the bond.
Moving forward, Fratus said that the next contract the city signs for refuse service could be much higher than they currently pay. With the increase in costs for just about everything this past year, including fuel, Fratus wants city residents “to understand that the new contract rates could be significantly higher. We are not the only municipality looking for a new contract.”
Until that new contract is signed, Mayor Crouch wants city residents to know that the city will be trying their best to keep the city clean.
“As mayor and on behalf of council, Neil and the public works team put their heads together for a temporary solution to the problem. We aren’t like other communities saying not to put your garbage out for six weeks while we fix this,” said Crouch.
The Herald reached out to Raccoon Refuse for comment, but as of press-time had not received a response.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
