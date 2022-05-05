Members of City Council, city officials and a member of the public gathered Tuesday afternoon to hear about the 2022 Community Development Block Grant program at the first public meeting. Presenting the information was Zach Norwood, county planning director.
The City of Titusville is anticipated to be allocated $300,000 in CDBG funds for 2022, which can be used to help low and moderate income persons in the city.
Past city CDBG projects have included the unnamed Diamond Street green space and improvements to the Ed Myer complex.
For the first public hearing, Norwood went over why everyone was there, what CDBG funds can be used for, the requirements for the funding and the submission process for the public who may want some input on how the funds are used.
As the presentation said, “basically, we are soliciting project ideas from the community!”
Norwood’s entire presentation can be found online at cdbg-program-crawfordcountypa.hub.arcgis.com.
The CDBG program was started in 1974 and is administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Every year in Pennsylvania, two separate allocations are provided to the state.
One allocation is given straight to municipalities via a formula, which takes into account population and income levels, and the other allocation is given via competitive grants.
There are three municipalities in Crawford County that get direct allocation, the City of Titusville, City of Meadville and Vernon Township. Crawford County also gets a direct allocation.
The money is there to help municipalities improve their communities by helping those that are considered low and moderate income.
“This money can be very revitalizing for a community,” said Norwood.
Municipalities are not allowed to just spend the money any way they please. When projects are being considered for approval, they must go through two hoops. The first hoop is meeting the national objectives. These objectives are: benefiting low-to-moderate income households, benefiting individuals who are presumed to be LMI — like the elderly — and prevent or eliminate slum or blight in communities.
Titusville as a community has more than 50% of their population considered to be LMI, which helps the city with their projects.
Part of the presentation also outlined some of the ways CDBG funds can be used — the second hoop. Approved uses include public facilities and infrastructure projects, clearance and demolition of blighted structures, providing of public services — like programs related to child care, recreation, education, job training employment services and services for senior citizens —, rehabilitation, code enforcement and special economic development activities. The special activities relate to programs that would help businesses like small business incubators, loans for expansions and facade programs.
If a project can go through the two hoops, there is a third criteria it is compared to, one that the city comes up with. Municipalities that get direct funding need to have a community development plan. The plan is set by city officials and emphasizes categories and activities they hope to tackle with the funds.
Titusville’s 2021 plan included housing, public community facilities improvements, public services and economic development. Each of these categories have sub-categories to specify at a greater level what the city hopes to accomplish.
According to the presentation, “The three-year community development plan establishes our priorities for how the City wishes to leverage CDBG dollars to be transformative in their community.”
As the CDBG program is supposed to help city residents, Norwood explained that citizens can and should have a voice in how the money is spent. In either August or September, a second hearing will take place where projects are selected. Before that takes place, city residents have their chance to get their ideas heard. The city will be accepting plans and ideas for the 2022 projects until June 3.
Citizens and organizations can submit their ideas two ways. They can either mail, drop off or email their ideas to City Manager Neil Fratus at City Hall, or use the county’s CDBG website.
The ideas should be backed up by the reason why the submitter feels the project can help the city, making sure it can go through both hoops previously identified. Norwood suggested that anyone interested in submitting an idea look at the city plan before submitting.
At the end of the meeting, Norwood opened the floor to hear some ideas from the sole member of the public in attendance, Leah Carter. Carter threw out ideas including completing the gap in local trails, a permanent home for the local farmer’s market, and update to the recreation plan and the building of an environmental education center.
Once the projects are selected, Norwood wanted the public to know that it can be a long time until these projects are completed.
“These are not projects that will happen overnight,” he said. After the projects are selected by City Council, they then have to be approved by the county commissioners.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.