Dakota L. Weier, 19, of Seneca, was in district court Monday facing multiple charges from an offense that occurred last year.
On Sept. 19, 2019, Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 8, south of Mount Pleasant Road in Bloomfield Township, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A black Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Weier, struck the back of another vehicle, which lost control and drove off the roadway. The officer interviewed the passengers of the vehicle that was struck, who reported Weier had fled the scene before police arrived. The passengers of the Camaro, two juveniles, reportedly stated that they had been drinking and that Weier had supplied them with the alcohol. The officer also stated that he found a small amount of marijuana in the center cupholder of the vehicle, which the juveniles said belonged to Weier.
Weier appeared at the Corry barracks the next day. He was interviewed and gave a written statement that indicated he was the driver of the Camaro and that he had ran from the scene and hid in the woods, according to the report. Weier's driver history indicated that his license was suspended at the time of the crash.
Multiple passengers from both vehicles reported injuries.
His preliminary hearing was Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols. Weier faces 12 misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession, recklessly endangering another person, corruption of minors, accidents involving injury while not licensed, accident causing damage to another vehicle and selling or furnishing liquor to a minor. He also faces 17 summary offenses for restrictions on alcoholic beverages and a variety of traffic violations. He was committed to Crawford County Jail Monday in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
