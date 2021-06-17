By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville Area School District School Board met Monday night and heard about the proposed 2021-22 budget for the last time before they are set to vote on it on Monday, June 21. The budget, which including an increase in taxes for area residents, still sits at a $1.6 million deficit.
The school district’s Business Manager Shawn Sampson met with The Herald to discuss the budget and also how the district plans to work its way out of the deficit.
Sampson said that one of the main reasons for the deficit has nothing to do with the district, but comes from problems at both the state and local level. State revenue accounts for 60% of the school district’s revenue.
“Due to flat state and local revenue for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 budget years, the district is projecting a $1.6 million deficit,” Sampson said.
The fact that the district did not receive an increase in both local and state revenue, according to Sampson, cost the district $700,000 last year. The district cannot make up for the lost revenue in the proposed budget. Over two years it is estimated that the district missed out on $1.4 million, a large potion of the deficit it is currently facing.
The district plans to cover the deficit using federal stimulus dollars.
According to Sampson, for districts in multiple counties, the district must use market value numbers from State Tax Equalization Board to rebalance millage.
After the process was completed, Sampson updated the tax millage increases. Crawford County millage is proposed at 43.71 mills, an increase of 1.53 mills or 3.6%. The Venango County millage rose 0.69 mills to 19.22, an increase of 3.7%. Warren County residents in the district will see a 3.13 mill increase to 56.2 mills, an increase of 5.9%.
The tax increase will net the district an additional $400,000. Titusville Area School District now starts a three-year period where it must correct the deficits before the federal stimulus money expires.
Sampson said that the district has a few ideas and programs that can raise funding, but also assured residents that his office will continue to look at cost-saving measures.
A few programs that have gained speed in the district are Rockets Online Campus, an online education system used by other districts, and Special and Transitional Education program.
“These programs will start returning revenue back into the district,” Sampson said.
Another way that the district could close the deficit was featured in a resolution introduced at Monday’s meeting. The district is contemplating joining the Level Up School Funding program.
This is a proposal to accelerate equitable school funding in Pennsylvania. The program has identified 100 school districts, the bottom 20%, with the fewest resources relative to student needs.
If this program were to be put in place at the state level, and it has been gaining momentum, Sampson estimates it could put more than $200,000 back into the district.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
