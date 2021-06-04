“No one wants to see your butt,” said Ashleigh English, director of the Titusville YWCA.
The YWCA and Nicotine Free NWPA collaborated to hold a Big Butt Cleanup on Wednesday. The event was a cigarette butt cleanup for World No Tobacco Day, a celebration of not using tobacco sponsored by the World Health Organization.
This year’s theme was “commit to quit.” The YWCA and Nicotine Free NWPA have hosted the event since 2015.
This was the first year back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and butts were plentiful.
“We find them everywhere, even in the school yards,” said English.
“We want to keep youth from using tobacco and to raise awareness and advocate for policy change,” said Paula DiGregory, services coordinator for Nicotine Free NWPA.
The two organizations came together and walked the streets of Titusville looking for cigarette butts to clean up. Volunteers, featuring a mix of local students, were armed with gloves and trash bags as they searched for the orange and white butts scattered around the city.
According to DiGregory, cigarette butts are a polutant that many smokers overlook.
“Smokers think they are biodegradable, but they are not,” she said, “Butts create a huge environmental problem.” She also mentioned that every time it rains, the toxins from the butts are released into our drinking water and can even harm pets and local wildlife.
Besides cleaning up the street, the hope is that drivers seeing butts being collected might think twice before tossing their cigarette out the window.
“Some people don’t even think of it as littering,” she said.
Besides cigarette butts, the group has noticed a rise in vapes being found in the streets. Even though they are disposable, they still include lithium batteries which can be toxic if not properly disposed of.
In attendance for the cleanup was Hadley Morrison, a student who helped in the 2019 cleanup. Morrison, who picked up butts with her brother Bennett, said that her favorite part of the cleanup was “seeing how much we picked up.”
She said that when she sees the butts on sidewalks and streets that she is “disgusted.” She hopes that more kids in her school, as well as adults, can see how destructive their actions can be to their own health and the environment.
Maddie Kerr, a Titusville High School student, has helped in every cleanup since it first started. Kerr said that throughout the years she has noticed that while the total number of butts she sees hasn’t changed, there has been a noticeable change in the amount of butts collected in city parks.
Throughout the years Nicotine Free NWPA has started a Young Lungs at Play initiative, putting up signs in places that kids frequent reminding smokers of the harm they can do to children through second-hand smoke.
Students in attendance were part of the American Lung Association’s Tobacco Resistance Unit. The students will continue to be involved with peer education activities throughout the year.
English was happy to see the younger generation come out and help beautify the City. As vaping and tobacco use has been on the rise both nationally and locally, the hope is that these educational events can make an impact when a student considers using tobacco.
“We do a lot of collaboration working with youth and tobacco,” said English, “Tobacco is bad for your health, expensive, and harmful to the environment. We are working to keep kids healthy and our community clean.”
The YWCA has tried to celebrate all the national anti-tobacco holidays and do something to create awareness. English believes it is important to educate kids before they have the chance to try tobacco.
“If you don’t start, you never have to try to stop,” said English.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.