Aimé Sposato and Gregory Rock are two musicians who have traveled the world performing. They have played in front of presidents, prime ministers, a pope and thousands of die-hard fans. Their careers allowed them to play at venues all across the world, but also took them far from each other. After reuniting, the two had a dream to be involved with music, and also work together. That dream led them to Titusville, where they are opening the Rocsato Convervatory of Music at Hillhurst.
Sposato is from Bethel Park in Pittsburgh and her husband is from northern Virginia. The two met while in college and briefly dated. Rock then decided to transfer, and the couple split. The two met again 25 years later by chance while Rock was visiting a musician friend during a performance, where Sposato was also performing. Less than a year after that chance encounter, the couple were married. To this day, the two disagree as to who dumped who back in college, but that is water under the bridge.
During their years apart, Sposato became a celebrated vocalist, performing opera all around the world. Her career took her to China, the former Czechoslovakia, England, France Hungary, Italy and Scotland. She has played at famous venues such as the Kennedy Center, The Vatican and the National Cathedral. For sports fans, she is also known for singing the National Anthem for the Pirates and Steelers. During a Monday night football game, she was heard singing the anthem, and sang the it for several NASCAR races.
Rock, a trombonist and brass specialist, joined the United States Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. For the 28 years he was enlisted, Rock played at six presidential inaugurations and was a commentator for NBC for a seventh. Besides presidents, Rock has also played for Nelson Mandela, the Pope and at several economic summits in front of countless world leaders.
While they both had illustrious careers, they took place separately. As enthusiasts of early classical music, they wanted to do something with the music they love, but together this time.
One of the couple’s favorite activities to do on lazy weekend days is to look at old homes for sale online. “We like to talk about the different architecture,” said Sposato. The Hillhurst Mansion was one that the couple had looked at online and bookmarked for later, as they really loved the house.
More recently, Sposato was the provost of a college in southwestern Virginia. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sposato had no students to teach in person and she wanted to make a change in her career. She was also a tenured professor.
The two musicians have very different skillsets and wanted to open a place to teach the skills that they have worked on all their lives.
That house they bookmarked would bring them a space to teach music, have a performance venue and also a separate place to live. “We found the perfect house. We needed lots of space,” said Rock. That house prompted the two to move back to the area where they first met, and start renovations on their dream space.
The Hillhurst Mansion caught their eye due to its unique architecture and set-up. The house has a Georgian style of architecture, and harkens back to plantation style southern homes with the big columns in the front.
The couple toured the home twice, once in February and once in April, before buying it in May. What really sold Hillhurst for the musicians was the addition made to the house. There were four bedrooms added in a seperate wing to the home.
Those four bedrooms are what the couple plan on turning into the Rocasto Conservatory. The rooms will help them with the types of music they plan on teaching, string, early brass, early voice, opera and piano.
With the arrival of Rocsato, the community will be getting much more than just a place to learn classical types of music. There is a room in the house which they call the “blue room.” This is the place where Rocsato hopes to have a small performance space. “It will be an intimate recital venue — think chamber music,” said Sposato.
It is in the performance space where the conservatory hopes to educate the community. They plan to host educational performances where the public can come and learn about music. They also want it to be a place where homeschooled musicians can show off what they have learned. Another goal is to create a community band, that can perform in Titusville and share classical music with the town.
Outside of the Oil Region, the couple has also formed friendships with musicians all around the globe. They are hoping to have master classes taught virtually where other world -renowned musicans can share their talents with musicians in Titusville. “We want to resurrect this kind of music and bring it back to Titusville and the region,” said Rock.
As the couple tries to build a music center in Titusville, another potential draw to come to Hillhurst will be the coffee. Rock and Sposato want to host coffee and music educational events to showcase all of their talents.
Rock also owns Rocasto Coffee Roasters, an artisan roasted coffee company. Located in the large garage detached from the mansion, Rock hopes to pair his coffee with his music.
For those who want to get a fix of his coffee outside of the mansion, he is making blends specific for shops in the region. One of his first ventures is creating a blend for the Olive Vault in Franklin. Whenever Rock creates a blend, that is the only place you can get it.
Rocasto is currently looking for students as the conservatory gets its finishing touches. The conservatory will be equipped with three pianos, and plenty of classical instruments to learn on.
For more information about the music, visit rocsatoconservatory.com.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
