WHOVILLE — On Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m., according to a police report, Pennsylvania State Police from the Franklin barracks responded to reports of a squatter outside of Cranberry Elementary School.
Police noticed that a green figure, surrounded by gifts, had been trying to steal Christmas. Police discovered an array of items including pop guns, pampoogas, pantookas and drums. There were checkerboards, bizilbigs, popcorn and plums.
Responding to the scene was Trooper Shiley, who attempted to make contact with the subject. On closer inspection and noticing the aroma of a nauseous super-naus, Shiley realized that this was none other than The Grinch. The Grinch reportedly had an encampment near the school, where he hoarded gifts he had stolen from the school kids.
After attempting to make contact with The Grinch, he fled on foot. However, as he typically had to rely on his dog, Max, for most of his transportation, The Grinch was slow-footed and quickly apprehended. Officer Shiley brought The Grinch back to the school where the alleged crime against Christmas occurred. There were no fines or imprisonment imposed.
The Grinch was led through the halls of the school, where he allegedly had to face his accusers. Some of the school kids, while The Grinch was being led through the halls, were heard saying that The Grinch was “a mean one.” One student named Cindy Lou simply asked, “Why?”
To help make amends to those he had wronged, The Grinch was ordered to serve community service and had to serve hot chocolate to the kids for the rest of the day.
After he finished his community service, state police considered taking The Grinch to the local hospital. The Grinch was heard telling the officers that his heart may have grown three sizes.
