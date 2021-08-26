Crawford Gives is an event that allows local non-profit organizations and charities an opportunity to receive support from donors across the county.
This year’s event, which takes place Aug. 30 and 31, comes after a year when many fundraising efforts had to be scaled back or canceled.
Christian Maher, executive director of the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, hopes that this year can build off momentum generated in the past, and deliver a lifeline to organizations that do good in the county.
Crawford Gives is a time where generosity is in the air. It is a 48-hour period, where local organizations can benefit from interest from all parts of the county.
“The purpose is to encourage charitable giving across the county,” said Maher. The event is just another tool that he hopes nonprofits will take advantage of to help them be “more effective fundraisers,” and to “tell the story of how the money given is invested.”
For two days the spotlight is on those who do good. While some residents may have a favotire charitable organization, Crawford Gives really expands the horizon of donors.
Potential donors can go on the site and pick all the different organizations they want to give to, and how much they want to donate to the organizations.
“We are the Amazon of charitable giving,” said Maher. The website allows giving to multiple organizations in one place, with one transaction.
Besides the ease of donating, Crawford Gives also has the benefit of matching donations. Some donors give to a “matching pool” where the organization hopes that anywhere between 5 and 10% will be matched.
Last year matching was 10 cents for every dollar. As more is given, the lower percentage that can be matched. Last year’s event raised $500,000 for local nonprofits, something they hope to build on this year.
Maher believes the event is “starting to hit our stride.” As of publication, there are 131 organizations to support on the platform. Organizations can raise both general funds or can raise for a specific project or piece of equipment.
The funds generated are a support to local organizations, but Maher hopes Crawford Gives allows organizations to better fundraise all year round.
One challenge for nonprofits is bringing in new donors. Maher said that new donors are the “holy grail” of fundraising.
“We want to help them find and connect with donors, and teach them the skills needed,” he said, “We want them to be more sustainable over time.”
For those who may want to keep their money local, there are 23 organizations that are specific to the Titusville/ Oil Region. For more information, go to Crawfordgives.org.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
