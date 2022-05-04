HYDETOWN — The Hydetown Borough Council is trying to do the most they can with what they have when it comes to the American Rescue Plan Act funded sidewalk project.
Council, wanting to put in as much sidewalk as possible, got rid of some areas they previously had considered including in their bid, which they hope to have “buttoned up” at their meeting next month.
At the April borough council meeting, Councilman Joe Donovan presented parameters for what the borough’s sidewalk project could look like. The entire project, split into three different bids, would cover 4,095 feet next to borough roads.
The three bids include two for forming material and labor, and a third for concrete, which will be bought from Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel.
It was said during the meeting that Hasbrouck’s is intending to give the borough a discounted price on the concrete.
“The Hasbrouck family has been very generous throughout,” said Councilman Phil Myer. “Many thanks to the Hasbrouck family.”
Of the two bids for labor, one bid would go from where the bike path comes to town, near Hawk’s Grocery and Smokehouse, to the bridge that crosses 408. The other would go from that same bridge to Bank Street. The plans are optimistic, especially given the $53,170 of ARPA funds that they have to get the work done.
To maximize how much sidewalk can be put down in the borough, council looked to shave off some previously mapped out parts where the current sidewalks might be able to be saved.
The previous version of the project included running sidewalks from the bridge all the way to Bank Street. However, after taking a closer look, Donovan feels that the sidewalk from Drake Street to Bank Street can be saved.
“It is just overgrown,” said Donovan. Council plans to talk with the homeowners about cleaning up the existing sidewalk.
After talking with the Volunteer Fire Department, another section of the project in front of the VFD building, was deemed safe enough to save. Removing the sidewalk in front of the VFD will save the borough money because that section of the sidewalk had to be six inches thick.
Of the 4,095 feet, 460 feet needed to be six inches thick. That 460 feet is for driveways and parking pads. The removal of the VFD sidewalk removes 160 feet from the six inch thick portion of the bid.
Donovan said he hopes to have the project “buttoned up” by the council’s next meeting, so that the project can finally be put out to bid. He said council also wants to talk to other homeowners along the proposed sidewalk route to see if they might want to partner with the borough.
In other business, borough council officially adopted a new Hydetown Borough letterhead. The new borough letterhead was designed by resident Jess Hilburn. The new letterhead, which will appear on all official borough paperwork, has designs that hearken back to the borough’s past.
Council was presented with two options, one that had the date the borough was founded, and one that had the date the borough was incorporated. Council voted for the version that had the founded date of 1793. The letterhead also includes corn stalks, an oil well and a train.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
