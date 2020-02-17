Crawford County District Attorney Francis J. Schultz has filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances in the double homicide case in which it is alleged that Jack Elijah Tuner, 21, shot and killed his step-mother Shannon Whitman, 49, and his brother Darrin Whitman, 10.
It is alleged that Turner shot and killed the victims on Aug. 10, 2019, in the Whitman’s home located in Guys Mills.
“The purpose of the Notice of Aggravating Circumstances is to put the defendant on notice that the Commonwealth will be seeking the death penalty against him and to provide the defendant with sufficient time and information to prepare for the sentencing hearing if the defendant is convicted of murder of the first degree in the killings of the victims,” Schultz explained.
“It is important to remember that the charges that have been filed against Turner are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” Schultz added.
The Office of District Attorney will make no further comment regarding the filing of the Notice of Aggravating Circumstances.
