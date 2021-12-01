The lights have been strung, the frames have been assembled and the switch has been turned on. Holiday at Burgess is back.
The light display that takes motorists through Burgess Park is back again for its 19th year. After making some modifications last year, Holiday at Burgess is back to normal protocols for 2021, including Santa, sled dogs and the handing out of candy canes.
The light displays in the park, which include thousands of bulbs, started on Friday, and will run until New Years. The lights turn on at 6 p.m., and are turned off at 9. They run every night, but special visitors can be found on the premises on the weekends. The event is free, and donations are accepted at the end.
Joe Carter is a facilitator and spokesperson for Take Pride in Titusville, the organization that hosts the holiday event. The group has no president or formal positions, it is just a group of citizens who get together and think about projects to make the city look better, and allow residents to take pride in where they call home. The group does projects year round, helping with Oil Fest, but it is the holiday season where the group kicks into high gear.
The organization not only hosts the lights at Burgess Park, but also puts up the different lights seen through downtown. Carter said that the holiday lights, whether in the park or in town, take a lot of volunteers and lots of days of work. The group started work in the beginning of November, and could be seen on the weekends working in the cold.
With so much to do, Take Pride in Titusville has taken on a different role as an organizer. Take Pride in Titusville works with different organizations in town like the Garden Club, Rotary and Lions, and gets the groups to come together to work on projects.
“These groups all have limited people and limited finances. We just asked the question ‘What if we could get all the groups to work together,’” said Carter.
Every night a different member of one of the organizations will stand waiting for cars to come. When they exit the free display there is a chance to give a donation and receive a candy cane. This allows for communication between the groups and they all get to know what each other has going on.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s displays did not feature the same teamwork that is to be expected. With so many worried about being exposed, Carter said just a handful of people set up the lights last year. They weren’t even sure if they were going to do the lights at all.
Carter, however, thought about why they do the lights, to bring joy to the community, and thought they needed it more last year than ever.
“We thought it was important to have something positive, a light in the dark days of COVID,” he said. The group decided that no special visitors should come and also decided not to pass out candy canes.
Despite the many changes that they had last year, Carter said that more than 3,000 cars came through Burgess Park last year. With an average of four persons per car, the number of visitors rose well over 10,000 people.
Carter said that as the years go by, more and more out-of-towners come to look at the display. Residents also have grown to love the event, and will come through every year to look at the lights.
“People come to me and say how this has become a holiday tradition,” Carter said.
The group gets more than 200 volunteers from more than 30 nonprofit organizations.
With the return of the non-profits handing out candy canes, and the weekend specials,
Take Pride in Titusville thinks that this year could be a good one for Holiday at Burgess. Santa will be on site every Friday and Saturday night until Christmas. Ice carving will take place at Burgess on Dec. 4, the sled dogs come to town on Dec. 11 and the live reindeer will be at the park on Dec. 18.
With much of the work done, Carter and Take Pride in Titusville now just have to oversee the cars in the park, and make some repairs when needed. It is this time when the group is able to look at all the work they put in, and also appreciate the smiles that they create.
“Its a great project and a great program,” said Carter. “But boy is it a whole lot of work.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
