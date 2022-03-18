CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — The Titusville Municipal Airport advisory board and a room full of the area’s fastest and most furious drivers gathered on Wednesday at the airport to discuss the possibility of holding drag races on the runway.
The effort to get cars racing at the airport was spearheaded by John Gale, who wanted to replicate racing that has been happening at the Corry airport for the past two years. Unfortunately for the racers in attendance, it seems that, as the Corry race organizers Gary Deitz and Kurt Utegg said, “The cart may have gotten ahead of the horse.”
John Gale is a local resident who has a passion for drag racing and a history with local airports. Gale’s father flew area business tycoons on private jets to small airstrips across the country. Gale said he recognizes the importance for rural small-town airports, and wants to try and save as many as possible.
One way that Gale thought could help the Titusville airport raise funds is to hold a couple of drag races at the airport over the summer. “I think this would be great for the community, and get young people out and excited,” said Gale.
Gale got the idea from another local airport, the Corry-Lawrence Airport. The Corry runway for the past two years has been occasionally turned into a drag strip. The event is hosted by Gary Deitz and Kurt Utegg, who like Gale, are both racers with ties to aviation that wanted to save their local airport.
During his presentation, Gale said that to hold the races, Titusville would need to spend $15,000 on timing equipment and pay for liability insurance, which the Corry organizers said would cost around $2,500 a day. Gale said that the events make a profit of $5,000 to $6,000 a day, and that the plan would be to hold two races.
Gale had spread the word about racing in Titusville, and gathered a room full of supporters who attended to show their support. It was said that this was the most attended Airport Advisory Board meeting they have ever had, topping the previous record attendance of one or two. Racers came from all around the region to show their support for another place to race in the area.
The Titusville Airport Advisory Board, however, wanted Gale to pump the breaks, as they said it would require a lot of research and planning for the airport to even consider racing.
“We are not against it,” said Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch. “We would just need to work a lot of things out.”
The airport advisory members said that the support and attendance at the meeting was “pleasantly overwhelming” and that the community involvement seen was impressive, but they do not want any of the racers to have a false sense of hope that the racing could take place anytime soon.
Unlike Corry, where they are raising money to refurbish their runway, the Titusville airport this past year received more than $840,000 to resurface their airstrip.
Advisory Board member Jim Kuhn reminded those in attendance that when a runway is used for a non -aeronautical event, the Federal Aviation Association gives the airport 24 hours to return the runway to its original condition. When you burn rubber, which these drag racers tend to do, it can leave marks and material on the runway. When the airport was resurfaced, they had to use special reflective paint, the resurfacing itself uses a special material that has to adhere to the runway.
Crouch said he had recently reached out to a local representative of the FAA about the potential of having racing come to the airport, and the response was not positive. The FAA said they “strongly discouraged” the idea.
Their concern is that the adhesive material used for resurfacing takes a couple of years to seal itself. Crouch said that the FAA asked that if they think about holding the races, they “not think about it until the runway has been here for a few years.”
Before any planning can even take place on potentially racing at the airport, all parties agree that a lot has to be done. When Deitz and Utegg drove up to the meeting, they noticed that the airport has “a lot of issues” that could get in the way of racing.
There is not a taxi area along the entire length of the runway, and then there is the question of where spectators would sit and what barriers would need to be brought in.
“Off the bat John had a good idea, but there are a lot of issues that need to be worked out first,” said Utegg.
When Dietz and Utegg started racing at the Corry airport it was to save the airport. With no airport authority in place, and a new runway needed desperately, as they said, “the goal was to save the airport from failing.”
The Titusville airport however is busier than most people would think, and does not need to be saved. Crouch said that he does not want to shut down hope for the event, but that he wants the public to know that there is much more that needs to go into planning something like this.
“We are certainly willing to look at this, but we don’t even know if it is viable at this airport,” said Crouch.
Ultimately without an airport authority, the decision to hold the event would fall to Titusville City Council. The Airport Advisory Board will make a recommendation, and city council can do with that recommendation what they want.
