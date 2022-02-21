WARREN –The WarrenVAX Team has been grateful for the response to the GrandVAX Giveaway and has decided to expand the scope to include all vaccinated individuals in the County.
Several citizens had contacted the team asking that vaccinated individuals have a chance to be rewarded for their decision to protect themselves and their community and the Team has changed course on the terms and conditions.
If you’re newly vaccinated, or have been vaccinated previously, you can enter to win one of the $1,000 prizes.
“We hope that folks visiting the site share some of the factual information on it with their unvaccinated friends,” said Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston. “This is another opportunity to spread the word on the positive effect vaccination has on the community overall.”
From Feb. 1 through April 30, citizens who’ve received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can go to warrenvax.com and fill out the appropriate form. As part of their submission, they’ll upload a picture of their vaccination card. It is a simple process.
On each of three dates, March 7, April 4, and May 2, the WCDA will pool the submissions and select one to win $1,000. The contest gives all participants three opportunities to win $1,000. Participants must be fully vaccinated according to the vaccine they choose before collecting their prize.
The contest’s goal is to expand vaccination, particularly to younger citizens. Since the beginning of the WarrenVAX project in mid-December, the county has increased full vaccination by 5% overall from 42% to 47%.
The increase is a positive development and a sign that promotions are helping, but the number needs to be higher still.
The WarrenVAX Team is also looking for partners to conduct satellite vaccination clinics in Tidioute, Sheffield and other outlying areas. The promotional program in the region will also continue with more posters and the display of billboards in a five-county region to help expand visibility.
The concerns over the status of our hospitals and medical providers continue to be an issue as over 80-90% of the COVID patients are unvaccinated, and it adds to the long wait times and stress on an already overtaxed healthcare system.
Inquiries for information should be directed by email to info@warrenvax.com or via phone to Commissioner Eggleston at (814) 584-2203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.