Jason Witosky submitted his formal letter of resignation to the Titusville City Council during a regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
The resignation was accepted unanimously. Witosky, who was appointed to City Council on March 21, 2020, was appointed after the resignation of former councilman Roger Gordon.
Witosky said that he resigned due to an increase in family and professional obligations.
Witosky said that City Council members should be able to focus on the position, and due to his roles as a father, husband and entrepreneur, he can no longer give council the time it deserves.
Witosky wished council well on their future endeavors, and “hopes nothing but the best for the community.”
Witosky’s resignation comes just two months after former mayor Dennis Peden also resigned from council.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.