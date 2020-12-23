MEADVILLE – The Crawford County commissioners passed a tax rate resolution keeping the millage rate for the 2021 county budget the same as this year during their voting meeting on Wednesday.
County Solicitor Keith Button said the commissioners have to pass a resolution to establish the tax rate for the county budget every year, which for this year is set at 21.85 mills, before approving the budget at next week’s meeting.
Button added that the breakdown of that rate is 20.25 mills devoted to the general fund, 0.9 mills “restricted for payment of interest and principal that was incurred for construction of the judicial center” and the remainder of 0.7 mills going toward funding for county library programs.
In other business of the commissioners Wednesday, the trio ratified a cooperation agreement between the county planning office and the City of Titusville, which Planning Director Zachary Norwood said would allow the office to “assist in managing their (Titusville’s) Small Business Assistance grant program made available through their Community Development Block Grant funding.”
The commissioners approved a similar agreement between the county and Vernon Township on Wednesday as well.
Plans to purchase materials to remodel the First Aid Building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds were also approved by the commissioners.
County Maintenance Director Mark Phelan said the upgrades to the building will allow the county public safety department to use it as a backup site to the county 911 center.
The breakdown of the materials was listed as contracting services by Ace Contractor Center costing $7,138.91 and electrical upgrades to the site performed by Carl Maillard at a cost of $3,495.
The commissioners also ratified the purchase of safety glass by the Crawford County Correctional Facility to replace a window broken by an inmate at the jail.
County Jail Warden Jack Greenfield said the bill to replace the window comes to $580, and the inmate will be charged restitution to the county for the cost, should they be able to afford it.
The Crawford County commissioners will hold their final meeting of the year to approve the county’s 2021 budget at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 at the county courthouse in Meadville.
Due to attendance restrictions based on mitigation efforts by the state, members of the public can watch the meeting live on the Crawford County PA Government YouTube page and submit public comment via email at crawfordvideos@co.crawford.pa.us.
