In February of this year, a portion of East Mount Vernon Street in Titusville collapsed. The ground below the street was full of just too much water to hold up the blacktop.
According to Rob Yauger, a Geotechnical Engineer for Gannett Fleming, the city’s engineering firm on retainer, the street was a ticking time bomb.
“You had that road holding up what was some ancient soil. It just takes a little bit of movement to go,” he said. “A lot of times roads like that are just on the edge.”
Yauger was the second expert to visit the city, and the E. Mt. Vernon Street site this week. On Monday, engineers from Geo Stabilization International (GSI) met with City Manager Neil Fratus and Chris Roofner, director of the public works department, and offered their input on the situation.
Roofner said the firm recommended that eventually soil nails, geo stabilizing mesh and geo mats — which allow for vegetation to grow on the side of steep embankments — be used to sure up the soil and whatever the city chooses to put on top of the soil.
Before any of that work is done, GSI said that the water situation needs to be taken care of.
Yauger agreed. “If that was dry, you wouldn’t have any problems,” said Yauger. “But you might always have issues here with the water coming from the hill.”
Where the road collapsed there is a consistent trickle of water coming from a spring that travels beneath the hill.
“It is a pretty steady flow,” said Yauger.
There is also the water coming down the hill and spilling out onto East Oak Street. Yauger roughly estimated that flow at a half gallon to a gallon per minute.
Fratus understands that some city residents might not like the pace the city is moving at. In April, The Herald met with Roofner at the site and the end result was that the city was waiting on a plan.
As of Wednesday, the city is still waiting on a plan, but that plan is close to being formulated.
“It is frustrating for these folks, I mean just look at the damage to their yards and the water,” said Fratus. “We are working as quickly as we can, but we are working with highly specialized people and on their schedules.”
Both GSI and Gannett Fleming are now in the process of providing plans and estimates to the city on what it would entail to remedy the situation. GSI, according to Fratus, said that first they recommended that the water issue be taken care of. Fratus said that is why Yauger was on site, to see if he had any ideas of how to fix it.
No matter what that plan looks like, Roofner said it will not include fixing the situation and putting in another road.
The city is now looking at putting in a walking path. The reason for the shift to a walking path has to do with funding sources, cost and volume.
City officials have met with the Crawford County Conservation District, which is helping them apply for greenways grants. To get that funding there needs to be an environmental benefit. From what Fratus has been told, taking away pavement and adding in rocks and grass fulfills that benefit.
While some residents who live close to the site might want the road to return, Roofner said that just isn’t possible.
“We are not even entertaining the thought of a road again,” said Roofner.
City officials just want to stabilize the section, and reclaim the material they lost. Roofner said he wouldn’t be surprised if adding a walking path would cost the city around $300,000. Putting a road back, he said, could easily double that figure.
“We are looking at more than $500,000 for a road that averages a daily traffic count of 1,” he said.
Yauger said he will work on providing a quote for both design costs and construction costs. He said any solution will require slope stabilization, drainage solutions to take care of the water and drilling.
The slope stabilization will mechanically improve the stability of the slope, the drainage will provide water with a clean consistent path and the drilling will be a sub surface investigation.
Fratus said he hopes to have the water situation taken care of by the end of the year, but with winter coming, that might not be feasible.
“This will be a lengthy project, and whatever we do will be dependent on funding,” he said.
While some residents might ask why in the meantime the city doesn’t clean up the mess the landslide caused, Yauger said even cleaning up the area could lead to more problems.
Yauger said that the slide is keeping the area “marginally stable.” If that material were to be removed, it could cause more to come down.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
