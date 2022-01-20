Titusville’s City Council heard about the implementation of a program they approved last year, the Diamond Maps GIS software, and approved a new junior council program at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Before discussion on the topics could take place, as a result of a paperwork “snafu,” council welcomed Chad Covell onto council, again. Covell, who was the second highest vote getter in the 2021 election, was appointed to a two-year term.
After having Covell join council officially, council voted to approve a program to get two more members, although they would not be able to vote.
At the previous council meeting held on Jan. 3, councilperson Sara Jones had suggested a potential Junior Council Member Program. Jones came back Tuesday night having developed general guidelines for the program, hoping to see it implemented as soon as possible.
The program would see two students in the Titusville Area School District, a junior and a senior, elected to one-year terms as junior council members.
Jones mentioned that when previous Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis was on council, he talked about needing to get young people involved in city government, and have them take ownership over the place they call home.
Council believes that this program would be a great way for Titusville students to get involved at an early age.
“What this would kind of do is give a junior and senior … an opportunity to sit on council, in a non-voting status, and learn about (council) and learn about the community aspect of the job and the responsibility,” said Mayor Jon Crouch.
Municipal government is a space that is typically dominated by established members of the community. Current council members own local businesses, own property, and have long histories in the city.
When you have a space that is led by established individuals, the viewpoints of the younger population, those still trying to establish themselves, can be lost.
This program would introduce the opinions of Titusville’s students and younger generation into discussions by council that can shape the direction that the city heads in.
“It is an opportunity to get the youth of this city, as well as the surrounding municipalities, to participate in the governing process,” said Jones. “They will be able to participate in discussions and bring that youth perspective.”
Council approved the program guidelines unanimously. The work now is to promote the program, establish dates, and get applications.
The program will follow the school year, starting in September and running through June, with the opportunity for the students to extend their position through the summer. Students would have to live within the Titusville Area School District, but would not have to be city residents.
Last year council voted to approve a new software, a geographical information system offered by Diamond Maps.
Having had time for the program to go into use at various city departments, Fire Chief Joe Lamey came to the council and explained how the map helps the city, and how the fire department has been using the new program.
“It’s basically Google Maps that you can edit,” said Lamey describing the mapping program. Diamond Maps allows for different city departments to take a map of Titusville, and mark down on the map important information that they would want to access.
Much of the information on the new map, according to Lamey, is information that his department has in different folders and binders.
“You can never find the right binder when you need it,” said Lamey.
Part of the reason that the city noticed a need for the new mapping program is the amount of knowledge that is stuck in the heads of city employees.
“There is an enormous amount of information that is handed down,” said Lamey.
Part of the worry is that when these workers retire, some of that information might be lost. One of the main uses that the city has for the mapping is water lines. Over the years, the city has developed a patchwork system with too many different pipe materials to count, and of varying sizes. The knowledge of this system is in the heads of many of the public works workers, but having it online in one location makes sure that knowledge of the water lines can be learned by new employees.
Lamey and the fire department found a use for the map system that they had not thought about — mapping hydrants. The city has close to 240 hydrants, and all hydrants are not created equal.
“We are able to create a map where we know where the good water is,” said Lamey. The department annually tests the flow of the hydrants, and this map would let them know, at the touch of a button, which hydrants they should tie into, and which hydrants need to be repaired.
There in the past have even been problems where the firefighters draw too much on certain hydrants, lowering pressure and collapsing water lines.
Besides mapping the hydrants, Lamey said that his department has been creating lists of knox boxes, boxes with keys to a building that the fire department can get access to, and mapping buildings in town that use significant chemicals.
“This helps us with training so that our guys don’t go kicking doors down,”said Lamey. The chemical list would also help the firefighters know what they are dealing with when they get to one of these properties, and what they might need to do to make sure everyone is safe.
Lamey told council that his department has been very thankful for the new software, as it allows them to do their job more efficiently. He said he wasn’t initially sure how the fire department might use the Diamond Maps, but since starting to use the program has only seen more ways it could be used.
“I think this is absolutely where we should be, and this will streamline things,” said Lamey.
“It is nice to hear now that you are using it you feel it is valuable,” said councilperson Sara Jones. The mayor echoed similar sentiments, saying, “We voted on this last year and it is nice to see how it works.”
The next Titusville City Council meeting will take place on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Mayor Jon Crouch said that the meeting will feature a celebration for officer Shane Slagle, who is scheduled to retire from the Titusville Police Department at the end of the month after more than 20 years of service.
Meeting notes
– City garbage collection has been moved back one day. City Manger Neil Fratus said that due to inclement weather, Raccoon Refuse was not able to pick up garbage earlier this week.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
